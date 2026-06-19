Songwriting contest marks 50th anniversary of the city named after President Hồ Chí Minh

HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Culture and Sports hosts a songwriting contest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sài Gòn – Gia Định officially being named after President Hồ Chí Minh (July 2, 1976 - 2026).

The programme aims to promote the significant historical and political values of the city’s special occasion, and affirm the pride, love and responsibility of the city’s Party Committee, government and people towards Uncle Hồ.

The contest, themed 50 Năm Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh - Rạng Rỡ Tên Người (50 Years of HCM City – Glorious Name of Uncle Hồ), consists of two categories: contemporary songs and tài tử music and vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes) songs.

Tài tử music is a traditional chamber music genre that originated in southern Việt Nam 100 years ago. It was recognised as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2013.

Tài tử music is the prototype for vọng cổ songs, which feature the hopes and dreams of southern farmers who often sing songs while working in the fields or at traditional festivals and weddings.

The compositions must depict a journey of building, protecting, and developing the city and its outstanding achievements over the past 50 years, highlighting its new appearance, dynamism, creativity, innovation, international integration and humanism.

The works also reflect the country’s history and revolutionary tradition, the city’s milestones and changes in urban space and cultural and social life, the city's people in the new era and individuals studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, morality and lifestyle.

Vietnamese citizens, from professionals to amateurs, across the country and abroad, are encouraged to participate in the songwriting contest.

Each contestant can send a maximum of two entries. The entries can be sent to the email nghethuat.svhtt@tphcm.gov.vn or the Department of Culture and Sports at 164 Đồng Khởi Street in Sài Gòn Ward by July 8.

The awards ceremony will be held in July.

The winner will receive a cash prize of VNĐ40 million (US$1,500) and the Certificate of Merit from the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

The organisers will also award one second prize, two third prizes and three consolation prizes.

The winning compositions will be performed and staged in the second half of this year and the upcoming years. — VNS