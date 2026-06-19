HCM City ready for Fête de la Musique

HCM CITY — Seventeen public music activities celebrating the 2026 Fête de la Musique (World Music Day) will be held at 15 different venues across HCM City on June 20 and 21.

The festival, organised by the French Institute in Vietnam, aims to enrich urban cultural life and gradually build it into an annual rendezvous for the public in the city.

The programme will include a variety of live music shows, ranging from classical, jazz, acoustic, pop, and rock to improvisation and contemporary performances, featuring French and Vietnamese artists and musicians.

The highlighted show will feature the Parisian alternative pop duo Ojos, consisting of Élodie Charmensat and Hadrien Perretant, who have presented more than 100 performances across Europe.

The duo will perform tracks from their debut album, OUI FUTUR, in both French and Spanish. The work, released in 2025, explores the transition to adulthood, love and its impurities, and emancipation.

The show will begin at 9pm on June 20 at Café des Stagiaires in An Khánh Ward.

The festival will include a classical concert and an exchange with students from the HCM City Conservatory of Music on June 20 at IDECAF, 29 Lý Tự Trọng Street, Sài Gòn Ward.

There will be open mics for everyone, featuring musicians and artists, at different venues during the two-day events.

In addition, the festival will host a workshop on vinyl and a talk and screening of the opera Castor et Pollux (Castor and Pollux) by Jean-Philippe Rameau, which was staged in 2025 by director Peter Stellar for Opéra National de Paris.

All the activities during the festival are free of charge. The festival schedule is available at https://fetedelamusique.ifv.vn/programme.

The Fête de la Musique was first launched on June 21, 1982, by the French Ministry of Culture, the symbolic date of the summer solstice. It quickly became a large-scale public festival for professional artists and amateur music lovers.

The festival has been held in over 120 countries and 1,000 cities worldwide, becoming an iconic international cultural event that reflects the vitality and strong connective power of music in contemporary life. — VNS