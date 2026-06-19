Emerging brand Môi Điên opens 2026 VN Int’l Fashion Week

HCM CITY — The 2026 Aquafina Việt Nam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) 21st Edition opened with a spectacular display of the emerging brand Môi Điên by Tom Trandt in HCM City last night.

Môi Điên presented a collection called Nguồn (Source) for its debut at the fashion week.

The studio presented designs in blue and white with architectural tailoring, deconstructed silhouettes, bold geometric cuts, and sophisticated handcrafted material techniques that have shaped the brand’s identity.

The collection featured pleated shirts with soft puff sleeves paired with asymmetric draped bottoms, or chiffon tops layered with long strips of fabric to create elegant, flowy, artistic outfits and evoke a sense of freedom and openness.

According to Trandt, founder and designer of Môi Điên, Nguồn is inspired by the strength of water, highlighting the brand’s spirit of quirkiness and uniqueness to honour individual personalities.

Trandt, whose real name is Trần Minh Đạo, was born and raised in HCM City. He studied fashion design at the Parsons School of Design under The New School in New York City.

After graduating in 2016, he went back to his hometown to start Môi Điên Studios.

Designs at Môi Điên are experimental and environmentally conscious. Due to the lack of resources in earlier days, the designers have developed a love for leftover or donated fabrics, production waste, as well as deadstock materials.

Addressing the opening night of the 2026 AVIFW, VIFW President Lê Thị Quỳnh Trang said, “Over the past 20 seasons, VIFW has not only been a stage for debuting new collections, but also a journey of passion, aspiration, and relentless effort to elevate Vietnamese fashion on the world fashion map.

“Together, we have witnessed dreams take flight and talents shine, contributing to the development of Vietnamese fashion day by day and the inspiration for the 21st season theme - “Pure Fashion in Motion.”

The opening night also featured the “Metropolitan Amazones” collection from the brand Angeloo by Italian designer Angelo Cruciani.

The collection impresses fashion lovers with clean, sharp designs inspired by automotive and modern architectural design. The dresses, shirts, pants and jackets in black and white tones combined with materials such as neoprene and jersey, creating a strong, modern, and futuristic look still practical for streetwear.

The show introduced the debut collection named “No Body Knows 05” with unisex designs by stylist and designer Kelbin Lei, and the Đẩy Đưa 2 (Motions of Love 2) with charming pastel gowns by senior designer Adrian Anh Tuấn.

The four-day AVIFW will continue to showcase the latest designs by 11 designers and brands, such as Chung Chung Lee from Korea, Frederick Lee from Singapore, Đặng Trọng Minh Châu and Đỗ Mạnh Cường from Việt Nam, and brands Slingstone from Korea and TANDT from Thailand.

For the 21st edition, VIFW will cooperate with Getty Images, a leading global visual media company and supplier of stock images, editorial photography, video, and music, to bring images of Vietnamese fashion to the world.

The 2026 AVIFW is ongoing at the Nguyễn Du Gymnasium at 116 Nguyễn Du Street in Bến Thành Ward until June 21. — OVN/VNS