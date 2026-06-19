Paris programme promotes values of Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám

PARIS — A cultural programme entitled Đạo Học (The Way of Learning), held at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris, highlights the enduring values of Văn Miếu (Temple of Literature) – Quốc Tử Giám and Việt Nam’s rich cultural heritage.

The event formed part of a series of activities marking the 50th anniversary of relations between Việt Nam and UNESCO (1976–2026). It was jointly organised on June 17 by the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, the Hà Nội People’s Committee, and the Permanent Delegation of Việt Nam to UNESCO on the occasion of the 950th founding anniversary of Quốc Tử Giám, Việt Nam’s first national university.

The programme brought together more than 200 participants, including UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, ministers, heads of delegations attending the General Assembly of States Parties to the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, ambassadors, representatives from over 100 UNESCO member states, and numerous international guests.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngô Lê Văn, who is Chairman of the Việt Nam National Commission for UNESCO, described Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám as a defining symbol of Việt Nam’s civilisation and educational tradition. With a history spanning nearly a millennium, the site embodies the nation’s respect for learning, reverence for teachers, appreciation of talent, and enduring belief that education and knowledge form the foundation for sustainable national development.

He noted that the 82 doctoral steles preserved at the site have been inscribed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register, further reinforcing the monument’s significance as a symbol of Hà Nội and Việt Nam’s long-standing commitment to scholarship and intellectual achievement.

Văn also highlighted the close cooperation between Việt Nam and UNESCO in heritage preservation, citing the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long, a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site, as another success example. Together, the two heritage sites at the heart of Hà Nội convey a powerful message to the world that culture and education are essential pillars of peace, sustainable development, and humanity’s future.

Marking five decades of Việt Nam – UNESCO relations, the deputy minister affirmed that the partnership has grown increasingly comprehensive, substantive, and effective. He described UNESCO as a trusted companion that has supported Việt Nam throughout the country's post-war reconstruction, renewal, international integration, and development process, while Việt Nam has become an active and responsible member contributing to UNESCO’s shared objectives.

UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Nayef Al-Fayez praised the special significance of Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám as one of Việt Nam’s most prominent cultural and historical symbols. Beyond its architectural and historical value, he said, the site stands as a living testament to Việt Nam’s long tradition of valuing education and scholarship, demonstrating that heritage is not merely about preserving the past but also about inspiring future generations.

He stressed that the values represented by Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám – the fondness for learning, cultural continuity, and the pursuit of knowledge – closely align with UNESCO’s mission to advance education, safeguard heritage, and foster dialogue among nations. In a rapidly changing world, culture remains a vital resource for resilience and sustainable development, and Văn Miếu – Quốc Tử Giám demonstrates the role of heritage as a bridge connecting the past with the present.

A highlight of the event was the artistic programme Đạo Học, which showcased the depth and diversity of Vietnamese culture through exhibitions, music, traditional costumes, and performing arts. Collections of áo dài (Việt Nam’s traditional long dress) by designer Minh Hạnh, inspired by Việt Nam’s educational heritage, promoted the values of humanity, propriety, righteousness, wisdom, and integrity.

The programme also featured interactive heritage experiences, enabling international guests to engage directly with traditional Vietnamese materials, techniques, and cultural symbols. Participants had the opportunity to explore the nation’s scholarly traditions, historical documents, and fine arts, while also sampling signature dishes from Hà Nội and other localities of Việt Nam, celebrating cultural values shaped over thousands of years of history. — VNA/VNS