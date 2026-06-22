When adventure meets reality: medical care on the Hà Giang Loop

Dr Mattias Larsson

The Hà Giang Loop has earned a reputation as one of Southeast Asia's most extraordinary travel experiences. Winding through the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau, a UNESCO Global Geopark, the route offers dramatic mountain passes, vertiginous cliffside roads and encounters with ethnic minority communities that few destinations in Asia can match.

Hà Giang Province welcomed more than three million visitors in 2023, and tourism continues to grow rapidly. Most travellers exploring the Hà Giang Loop choose to do so by motorbike, drawn by the sense of freedom and adventure that has made the route internationally famous.

My colleague Dr Andres Sosa recently outlined the risks of that choice with clarity and clinical precision. What I would like to address is the question that naturally follows: if something goes wrong, what medical care is actually available?

A medical team in the field

Earlier this year, a team from Family Medical Practice (FMP) Hà Nội travelled to Hà Giang Province to assess healthcare facilities and develop formal collaboration and referral pathways with local hospitals. Our objective was practical: to better understand the healthcare landscape along the Hà Giang Loop, strengthen trauma management capacity for international travellers, and establish clearer referral pathways to FMP in Hà Nội when advanced care is required.

During the visit, we met with hospital leaders, emergency physicians, surgeons and healthcare administrators across the province to better understand available medical resources and referral capabilities.

What we found was a network of highly dedicated healthcare professionals working within significant logistical and resource constraints, and a considerable gap between what many international travellers expect and what is currently available in this remote mountainous region.

What the Hà Giang hospitals can, and cannot, do

We visited five healthcare facilities across the province.

The district hospitals in Mèo Vạc, Đồng Văn, and Yên Minh collectively manage an estimated fifteen to twenty foreign patients each month. These hospitals can treat minor injuries, stabilise trauma patients, and arrange onward referrals when necessary. However, important limitations remain: direct processing of international insurance is generally unavailable, English-speaking staff are limited, and ambulance coordination can be inconsistent.

For travellers with serious injuries, including complex fractures, head trauma or multi-system injuries, transfer to higher-level facilities is often necessary. In practice, this can mean a six- to seven-hour road journey to Hà Nội before definitive surgical treatment is reached.

Hà Giang Provincial General Hospital serves as the regional referral centre, with 700 beds and 23 departments, including CT and MRI imaging capabilities. The hospital manages most severe trauma cases in the province. Yet even here, direct coordination with international insurance providers remains a significant challenge for foreign patients.

The strongest option we identified for international travellers was Đức Minh Hospital, a private facility in Hà Giang City with 200 beds, orthopaedic surgical capacity, advanced imaging services, and a hyperbaric chamber. Its leadership expressed strong interest in expanding services for foreign patients, and FMP has now established a formal collaboration with Đức Minh Hospital as our primary referral partner in the province.

Common injuries on the Hà Giang Loop

The most frequent injuries transferred from the Hà Giang Loop to Hà Nội involve wrist and clavicle fractures, ankle injuries, shoulder dislocations and complex lower-limb trauma. Many accidents occur on steep mountain roads with difficult terrain, where even relatively low-speed falls can result in significant injuries.

Beyond trauma, gastrointestinal infections remain one of the most common medical problems among travellers on the Loop. Illnesses related to contaminated food or water are often underestimated but can rapidly become serious in remote areas where access to advanced medical care is limited.

Practical advice before you ride

There are several important steps travellers should take before beginning the Loop.

First, ensure that travel insurance explicitly covers motorcycle accidents and medical evacuation. Many travellers are unaware that insurance policies may exclude motorbike-related injuries, particularly if riders do not hold the appropriate licence.

Second, save the contact details of a reliable medical provider before leaving Hà Nội. Access to medical advice and coordination can make a major difference when navigating care in remote areas.

Finally, carry a simple medical information card listing blood type, allergies, medical conditions, medications and emergency contacts in both English and Vietnamese. In emergency situations, this can save valuable time.

The Hà Giang Loop is genuinely magnificent, one of the most remarkable journeys Việt Nam has to offer. With proper preparation, realistic expectations, and the right medical support behind you, it can remain memorable for all the right reasons. — Family Medical Practice

*Dr Mattias Larsson is Medical Director and Paediatrician at FMP Hà Nội and an Associate Professor at Karolinska Institute, and has a long experience in research on infectious diseases. He has worked with the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit and the Ministry of Health of Việt Nam. He is fluent in English, Swedish, Vietnamese, German and some Spanish.

FMP Healthcare Group operates medical centres in major cities including HCM City, Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng, offering consultations with international doctors, check-up centres and emergency ambulance services.

Visit FMP Hà Nội 24/7 at 298I Kim Mã Street, Ngọc Hà Ward.

To book an appointment, please call us at (024).3843.0784, or contact us via WhatsApp, Viber or Zalo on +84.944.43.1919 or email hanoi@vietnammedicalpractice.com.