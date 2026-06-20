Việt Nam Cuisine Day held in South Africa

PRETORIA — More than 100 guests gathered at the Vietnamese Embassy in Pretoria on June 19 for Việt Nam Cuisine Day 2026, an event showcasing the diversity of Vietnamese cuisine and promoting the country's cultural identity in South Africa.

The event introduced international guests to a broad spectrum of Vietnamese culinary traditions beyond well-known dishes such as phở and fried spring rolls, highlighting regional flavours from across the country.

In his remarks, Ambassador Hoàng Sỹ Cường said food serves as a bridge connecting people and cultures. He noted that the common Vietnamese greeting, "Have you eaten yet?", reflects the nation's hospitality, care and strong family values.

The event was jointly organised by staff and families of the Vietnamese Embassy, the Defence Attaché Office, the Trade Office, the Việt Nam News Agency bureau in South Africa and members of the Vietnamese community. A wide variety of dishes, including both meat-based and vegetarian options, were carefully prepared to accommodate guests with different cultural and dietary preferences.

Many guests expressed appreciation for both the cuisine and the warm hospitality. South African guest Roschelle Botes said she had never visited Việt Nam or tasted Vietnamese food before, but found dishes such as phở exceptional and was impressed by the welcoming atmosphere, which provided a deeper understanding of Vietnamese culture.

Andrea Kuhn from South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation described the opportunity to learn directly from those who prepared the dishes as a memorable experience, adding that the large turnout reflected the growing appeal of Vietnamese cuisine in South Africa.

Việt Nam Cuisine Day 2026 served not only as a cultural exchange event but also as a platform to strengthen people-to-people ties and friendship between Việt Nam and South Africa through the universal language of food. — VNA/VNS