Season two of AI game show launched to cultivate tech talent

HÀ NỘI — The second season of the AI Battle game show has been launched in Hà Nội, targeting technology enthusiasts nationwide.

It is jointly organised by Việt Nam National Television (VTV), the National Data Centre (NDC) and the National Data Association (NDA).

AI Battle aims to identify and nurture technology talent, foster the development of the AI ecosystem, and contribute to achieving the goals set out in Việt Nam’s National Digital Transformation Strategy.

The gameshow including competitions will be conducted across multiple platforms such as television, digital channels and social media creating a large-scale, hands-on arena for the technology community nationwide.

"The 2026 edition of AI Battle will broaden its focus to include AI-driven solutions for practical issues in education, culture and social development," said Đỗ Đức Hoàng, VTV's General Director at the launching ceremony.

"We will refresh the programme’s format to make it more accessible and engaging for audiences, while contributing to greater public understanding of technology.

"At the same time, the mentor network will be strengthened to provide closer guidance for contestants helping them develop AI solutions that are socially responsible and community-oriented."

During this year’s edition, the NDA will lead the development of hands-on training programmes for participating teams, while also organising a series of events and workshops. The initiative aims to identify promising candidates and projects for further development and support.

AI Battle 2026 is scheduled to begin with a preliminary round in July, followed by the semi-finals from September to October. The final round will take place in November and December. The awarding and gala show is expected to be broadcast live in January 2027.

The second season is expected to attract large numbers of students from universities and colleges across the country.

Ahead of the official competition rounds, the organisers will launch a series of Unitour events at universities nationwide to promote AI knowledge, inspire innovation and provide students with opportunities to engage with industry experts and technology companies.

Workshops, hands-on activities and thematic discussions will also be held throughout the programme, creating a platform for learning, networking and collaboration among technology enthusiasts.

“The success of the first season provides a strong foundation for us to continue fostering innovation and expanding the reach of artificial intelligence,” said Thái Minh Diễm Tú of Techcombank.

“We hope that this year’s competition will produce AI solutions with real-world applications in daily life and business.”

A grand prize of a US$1 million scholarship for study abroad and a cash prize of VNĐ1 billion ($38,000) will also be awarded to the winner of the final. The competition will award one second prize worth VNĐ300 million and two third prizes worth VNĐ150 million each.

This is the largest prize ever offered in a Vietnamese AI competition, reflecting the bank’s long-term commitment to advancing science and technology, innovation and digital transformation in line with Politburo Resolution No. 57.

The game show is being held as Việt Nam accelerates policies to promote science and technology development and digital transformation, while identifying artificial intelligence as one of the nation’s strategic technologies. — VNS