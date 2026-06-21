German, Macau team display amazing night of fireworks

|A colourful fireworks display by Steffes-Ollig Feuerwerke GmbH&Co KG from Germany in the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival. The team contributed a perfect performance to the fourth night of the festival. Photo courtesy of DIFF
ĐÀ NẲNG – Teams Steffes-Ollig Feuerwerke GmbH&Co KG from Germany and Apple Pyrotechnics (Macau) contributed perfect performances to the success of the 4th night of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026, themed 'Creativity' on June 20, creating a string of joyful fireworks nights display during the two-month festival.
|German style fireworks launched by Steffes-Ollig Feuerwerke GmbH&Co KG on the Hàn River. Photo courtesy of DIFF
The two teams turned unique ideas into the language of fireworks, music, and technology in the Đà Nẵng sky in the 'Creativity' arts of fireworks play of DIFF 2026.
The German team, one of Europe's traditional fireworks units with a development history spanning over 150 years, showed off their fireworks titled 'Pyrographics', or the art of 'painting with fire', launching powerful and explosive and perfect music in the symphony of light.
|Apple Pyrotechnics from Macau decorates the fourth night of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival with an amazing fireworks performance on June 20. Photo courtesy of DIFF
Apple Pyrotechnics team from Macau displayed their performance 'The Royal Ball', to present a special gift to friends during the fourth night performance.
The Macau team, one of Asia's leading fireworks businesses with nearly 50 years of experience and over 5,000 displays performed worldwide, offered a special artistic journey inspired by Journey to the West, the familiar melodies dressing in a new look using orchestral arrangements and electronic music and creating an exciting intersection between the traditional and the contemporary.
|Sky fireworks displayed by the Apple Pyrotechnics team from Macau set one of the nicest designs of fireworks in the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival. Photo courtesy of DIFF
The combination of powerful rhythms, modern techniques, and meticulously designed colour fireworks created an impressive visual and auditory experience in the night.
Teams from Australia and Portugal will be competing in the fifth night, entitled ‘Vision’, on the Hàn River on June 27.VNS