Lion and dragon dance festival set to enliven Đà Nẵng’s summer season

ĐÀ NẴNG — The inaugural Hòa Cường–Đà Nẵng Expanded Lion, Dragon and Unicorn Dance Festival is set to bring together some of the country's most accomplished dance troupes while helping establish a new cultural attraction showcasing the city's rich traditions and community spirit.

The festival will take place from June 30 to July 4 at the extended Bạch Đằng Pedestrian Street area, also known as the Crescent Roundabout, in Đà Nẵng.

Held under the theme 'Aspiration to Rise', the event aims to preserve and promote traditional cultural values while offering a distinctive cultural and tourism experience during the summer season.

According to organisers, the festival will feature 25 lion, dragon and unicorn dance troupes from across the country, including teams from HCM City, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Huế, An Giang and Gia Lai. Many of the participating groups have earned recognition at major competitions nationwide.

Among the troupes expected to compete are Phương Tế Đường, Chung Huy Đường, Nhơn Nghĩa Đường, Hùng Dũng Đường, Tâm Hoa Đường, Ngọc Phúc, Tuấn Nghĩa, Bạch Hổ and Nam Vương.

A highlight of the festival will be competitions in Lân Địa Bửu (ground-based lion dance performance) and Mai Hoa Thung (pole-jumping lion dance), disciplines that require exceptional skill, coordination and physical agility.

Organisers expect the event to showcase both the artistry and athleticism of lion, dragon and unicorn dance traditions while demonstrating their continued relevance in contemporary cultural life.

Beyond the competitions, the festival, which was officially announced by the People's Committee of Hòa Cường Ward on June 18, will feature an open community cultural space with food stalls, OCOP products, start-up showcases, business promotion booths, children's painting contests, folk games and a range of traditional cultural activities.

A special artistic programme paying tribute to parents will also be staged under the theme Bách Thiện Hiếu Vi Tiên (Filial piety is the foremost of all virtues), alongside social welfare activities aimed at promoting compassion, solidarity and community engagement.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Hòa Cường Ward Trương Thanh Dũng said local authorities hope the festival will become an annual event and gradually develop into a signature cultural brand for the area, attracting residents and visitors to the banks of the Hàn River each summer.

The initiative reflects broader efforts to preserve traditional performing arts while expanding the role of cultural events in tourism development. In line with the spirit of the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW, localities are increasingly encouraged to transform cultural assets and heritage values into distinctive products that strengthen cultural identity, enrich visitor experiences and contribute to sustainable economic growth. — VNS