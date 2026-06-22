Khánh Hòa develops tourism products rooted in local culture, family experiences

KHÁNH HÒA — As summer arrives, the south-central coastal province of Khánh Hòa is increasingly drawing tourists through cultural experiences, family-oriented activities and innovative tourism products, helping sustain strong growth during the 2026 peak season.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Khánh Hòa is estimated to welcome 9.2 million visitors, including 3.8 million foreigners, in the first six months of 2026, up 52.93 per cent from the same period last year. Tourism revenue is estimated at nearly VNĐ33.9 trillion (US$1.3 billion).

Tourism operators reported that family groups account for a significant share of visitors this summer. Travel preferences are also changing, with tourists increasingly seeking cultural immersion, culinary experiences and interactive activities for children in addition to beach holidays.

The return of domestic travellers and the continued growth of international arrivals have strengthened Khánh Hòa’s position as one of Việt Nam's leading coastal tourism destinations. To extend visitors' stays and increase spending, many attractions are introducing new products that go beyond traditional sea-and-island tourism.

A notable example is Nha Trang Xưa (Old Nha Trang) Summer Festival 2026, held from June to August at Nha Trang Xưa craft village. The event recreates the atmosphere of a traditional Vietnamese village through folk games, handicraft workshops, local cuisine and cultural performances.

Visitors can take part in activities such as kite-making, pottery crafting, mask painting and traditional children’s games, while a series of folk festivals celebrating cakes, fruits and lotus flowers are being organised throughout the summer. The programme is designed to appeal to families, young people and international visitors alike.

According to Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Anh, managing director at Nha Trang Xưa, the festival draws inspiration from childhood memories and Vietnamese summer traditions, aiming to create a space where families can connect, children can explore and visitors can gain a deeper understanding of Vietnamese culture.

The initiative reflects a broader trend in Khánh Hòa’s tourism strategy: developing products based on local culture, community heritage and family experiences. Such products provide visitors with more activities beyond the beach, and encourage longer stays and repeat visits.

The province has also maintained a busy calendar of cultural, sports and entertainment events. Earlier this summer, the Asia-Pacific Castrol Superbike Fest 2026 attracted around 2,300 motorcycles and biker clubs from 11 countries, drawing approximately 90,000 visitors. The Victory Challenge 2026 international off-road sports car race also brought thousands of spectators to Nha Trang.

These events highlight the effectiveness of combining tourism promotion with sports and entertainment. While marine tourism remains the foundation of Khánh Hòa’s appeal, culture, cuisine, festivals and family-oriented experiences are becoming increasingly important complementary products.

Provincial authorities said Khánh Hòa would continue developing distinctive tourism products, promoting green tourism standards and improving service quality. Tourism sites and attractions are continuing to refresh their products, invest in workforce training, and enhance professionalism.

For family travellers, safety, convenience, child-friendly experiences and welcoming resort environments are key factors influencing destination choices. For international visitors, access to quality information and guidance, convenient payment services, environmental cleanliness and authentic cultural experiences play an important role in creating a positive impression.

With its natural advantages and ongoing efforts to diversify tourism products, Khánh Hòa is steadily evolving from a traditional beach destination into a multi-experience tourism hub, reinforcing its competitiveness as one of Việt Nam’s premier travel destinations. — VNA/VNS