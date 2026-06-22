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Home Life & Style

Keeping tradition alive

June 22, 2026 - 15:24
Once displayed in homes during Tết, Việt Nam’s traditional Tứ Bình (four-scroll woodblock print) are reaching new audiences through a bilingual book and digital exhibitions. A centuries-old heritage is finding new life in the digital age.

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Việt Nam Cuisine Day held in South Africa

More than 100 guests gathered at the Vietnamese Embassy in Pretoria on June 19 for Việt Nam Cuisine Day 2026, an event showcasing the diversity of Vietnamese cuisine and promoting the country's cultural identity in South Africa.

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