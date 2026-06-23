VNFAM marks 60th anniversary with exhibition of new acquisitions

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum (VNFAM) will open a commemorative exhibition of recent acquisitions on Wednesday to mark the 60th anniversary of its establishment.

Titled New Acquisitions from the Collection of the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum, the exhibition has been curated from thousands of recently acquired works. It introduces to the public a selection of significant recent pieces, representing the culmination of research and collection efforts over the past 10 years.

As a highlight marking 60 years since the museum’s founding, New Acquisitions from the Collection of the Việt Nam Fine Arts Museum reflects the dedication and sustained efforts of the museum’s staff, as well as notable achievements in acquiring, preserving and promoting the value of artistic works and artefacts, according to museum director Nguyễn Anh Minh.

"It demonstrates the museum’s ongoing engagement with the evolving landscape of Vietnamese fine arts, capturing a significant phase in its development," Minh said.

"While constraints in space, time and resources may mean that the exhibition cannot be entirely comprehensive, it is our sincere hope that this presentation will be warmly received by the public and art audiences alike."

These works have been carefully sourced through State-funded acquisitions, as well as through generous donations and transfers from both domestic and international organisations and individuals who have shown profound support for Vietnamese art.

All of the works have been rigorously selected in full accordance with State regulations governing acquisitions for public museums.

The exhibition presents 60 works from the Modern Art Collection demonstrating diversity in creative mediums, subject matter and modes of expression, offering an authentic reflection of the richness, vitality and ongoing dynamism of Việt Nam’s recent art scene.

Following the path forged by earlier generations, contemporary artists continue to explore themes of national defence and nation-building, as seen in works by Cao Trọng Thiềm, Nguyễn Quân and Triệu Khắc Lễ, among others.

Environmental concerns, an issue of growing societal importance, have also become a source of artistic reflection, expressed in works by artists including Ca Lê Thắng, Đặng Mậu Tựu and Trương Bé.

The preservation of cultural traditions also emerges as a masterfully explored theme in the works of Trần Nguyên Đán, Nguyễn Bảo Toàn and Phan Hải Bằng.

Meanwhile, the vibrancy of everyday life, the diversity of inner worlds and the contemplative depth of individual creativity find powerful expression through the styles and artistic languages of Phùng Phẩm, David Thomas and Đoàn Văn Nguyên.

Younger generations of artists born in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, including Nguyễn Thái Thăng, Võ Thành Nhân and Nguyễn Thị Nếp bring fresh perspectives and creative energy, representing a continuation full of vitality and promise.

The museum stands as one of the nation’s distinctive cultural institutions, entrusted with the preservation, presentation and promotion of the exemplary artistic heritage of the Vietnamese people.

In fulfilling this mission, the museum works to move in step with the evolution and development of Vietnamese fine art, undertaking the research, selection and preservation of outstanding works and thus forming a collection of enduring value shaped over the course of history.

Over the past decade, amid the country’s dynamic development in the post – Đổi Mới (Renewal) period, Việt Nam’s position has been elevated across political, economic and cultural spheres.

Vietnamese fine art has recently undergone rapid and profound transformations. The museum has engaged with the vibrant artistic activities taking place nationwide, identifying, acquiring and preserving works of high artistic merit for the national collection.

Building upon the achievements of previous generations, in 2017, the museum updated its Acquisition Criteria for Artworks and Artefacts in response to new conditions. These criteria serve as a guiding framework for research and collecting activities, providing a clear direction and purpose for future generations in the continuation of the museum’s professional practice.

Today, with the support of advances in science and technology, especially the widespread use of the internet and social media as extended tools, research and acquisition efforts have become increasingly responsive, enabling swift access to information, exchange and in-depth exploration.

The exhibition will run until July 19 at 66 Nguyễn Thái Học Street, Hà Nội. — VNS