Golden Torch Awards to honour contributions in cultural industries

HÀ NỘI — The Golden Torch Awards, a special national event honouring outstanding organisations and individuals in the field of cultural industries, has been officially launched for the first time in Hà Nội.

The awards are an initiative of the Việt Nam Cultural Industry Development Association (VNCIDA), in collaboration with the Institute of Journalism and Social Communication.

They are held to promote cultural industries – a creative economic sector expected to become a new growth engine, making significant contributions to socio-economic development and enhancing Việt Nam's culture on the international stage.

They also aim to encourage innovation and the application of science and technology and digital transformation; boost the development of a creative economic ecosystem; promote brands; enhance the competitiveness of cultural entities; effectively connect economic efficiency with cultural values ​​and social responsibility; establish evaluation standards in the cultural industry; disseminate Vietnamese creative values; and elevate the position of Vietnamese culture in the world.

People's Artist Vương Duy Biên, Chairman of the VNCIDA, emphasised that the cultural industry is becoming a global trend, recognised as a vital, sustainable part of the economy, contributing to national growth. It is an economic sector related to the creation, production, distribution and consumption of cultural products and services.

Biên said that amid globalisation and the digital era, the Party and State have identified the development of cultural industries as one of the country’s strategic breakthroughs.

"This is not just a 'smokeless industry'; it contributes to economic development and plays a crucial role in enhancing the nation's image and standing," Biên said.

Speaking at a launch ceremony on Tuesday, the official noted that Politburo Resolution No 80-NQ/TW, dated January 7, 2026, on the development of Vietnamese culture, has created a legal framework and favourable environment for cultural activities.

The resolution also provides a foundation for mechanisms to recognise and encourage innovation.

Việt Nam's cultural industries currently comprise around 70,000 active enterprises, generating employment for more than 3 million workers and contributing an estimated 2.5-3 per cent of GDP. Several localities have also developed creative ecosystems, innovation hubs, and effective cultural economy models.

Biên said the awards are intended to connect State management agencies, businesses, artists, creators, and the wider cultural community to promote cultural industries as a key economic sector for the country.

The awards will cover 10 areas: film; fine arts, photography and exhibition; performing arts; software and gaming; advertising; handicrafts; cultural tourism; creative design; television and radio broadcasting; and publishing.

For organisations, prizes will be presented to enterprises operating in cultural industries, public service units, social organisations, and member organisations of the VNCIDA.

For individuals, the awards are open to artists, content creators, designers, producers, cultural experts, cultural entrepreneurs, cultural researchers, and association members.

Individual award categories include the development of Việt Nam cultural industries, cultural heritage preservation and promotion, content creation, artist/designer, innovation, and young talent award.

Applications will be accepted from July 1 to September 30. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Hà Nội on November 24, in celebration of Việt Nam Culture Day. — VNS