Marriott International appoints new vice president for Việt Nam

HCM CITY — Marriott International has appointed Sander Looijen as its new market vice president for Việt Nam, effective June 22, 2026.

He will oversee the company’s hotel operations and rapid expansion in this key Asian market.

With more than 25 years of hospitality experience at hotels and resorts across Asia Pacific, including four general manager roles and a spell as Area Director of Operations for South Korea, Sander has an intuitive understanding of this dynamic region.

Most recently, he was Marriott's Area General Manager for Bali (Premium & Select Properties), overseeing a portfolio of 22 hotels and resorts in this popular Indonesian island and leading the opening of eight new properties.

Sander exemplifies Marriott's founding philosophy of “Putting People First”, which recognises talent and gives every associate a clear pathway to maximise their potential.

A graduate of the Hotel Management School Maastricht in the Netherlands, he joined the company as a trainee in 2001 and progressively advanced through a series of promotions.

An F&B specialist, he was appointed director of restaurants & bars for Asia Pacific in 2012, before achieving his first GM’s position in 2015, at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa. Following managerial roles at hotels and resorts in Hong Kong and Bali, he became Marriott’s Area GM – Bali (Premium & Select) in 2024.

Now, as Market Vice President for Việt Nam, he will oversee a portfolio of 32 hotels and resorts across the country, comprising 9,900+ keys and spanning 11 brands. With more than 50 new projects in the pipeline, Việt Nam is one of Marriott’s fastest-growing markets worldwide.

Sander will be based at Marriott International’s Việt Nam office in HCM City. When he is not working, he enjoys playing water polo, running, working out in the gym, and listening to music.

Marriott International, Inc is based in USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 9,500 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 144 countries and territories. — VNS