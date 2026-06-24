Family Day to feature exciting exhibitions, performances in Nha Trang

NHA TRANG — Many exciting activities will take place at the Việt Nam Family Day 2026 in Khánh Hòa Province's coastal city of Nha Trang.

Under the theme Happy Family – Prosperous Nation, the event, from June 25 to 29, is an annual initiative of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

It aims to celebrate and promote the cherished traditional values of Vietnamese families while raising awareness among government agencies, organisations and the wider community of the vital role families play in national development, social progress, and nation-building.

One of the highlights of the day is an exhibition featuring images and documents about President Hồ Chí Minh and other Party and State leaders' concern for family affairs. It reflects important policies and guidelines on building prosperous, progressive, happy and civilised Vietnamese families throughout different periods.

It will also display beautiful photos of Vietnamese families, honouring love and bonds between generations, reflecting the unique aspects of cultural life, customs and traditions of families in many regions across the country, especially in the Central Highlands, border areas, and islands.

A large space will be reserved for The Quintessence of Crafts in Vietnamese Family, showcasing typical handicrafts preserved and passed down through generations, such as embroidery, rattan and bamboo weaving, sculpture, wood carving, silk weaving, and many other unique crafts. This is to honour the value of creative labour, national cultural identity, and the role of the family in preserving and promoting traditional crafts.

Another highlight will be the Family Reading – Bonding Through Love room, which will showcase books on parenting skills, family well-being, character development, and the promotion of a reading culture. The activity is designed to foster a positive learning environment, encourage lifelong reading habits, and strengthen family bonds through shared reading experiences and knowledge exchange.

Particularly, in the area of nine participating cities and provinces, the organising board will present images, documents, artefacts and typical cultural products reflecting families' daily life, tradition and customs and positive traditional moral values ​​of each locality.

It is also an opportunity to introduce exemplary cultural family models and outstanding achievements in building cultural families in various localities.

Along with exhibitions and displays, music and dance shows will be organised throughout the five days.

An extravaganza opening ceremony will be held on June 25. It is followed by an art programme entitled Family Joy, which features singing, dancing, music, street art and folk dances with themes praising the homeland, the country, love of life and family happiness on June 26.

On June 28, the public art performance Colours of the Sea will be organised to celebrate love for the homeland and the beauty of the country's seas and islands.

In addition, delegates will have opportunities to visit historical sites and typical scenic spots in Khánh Hòa, aiming to strengthen cultural exchange and connection between regions across the country. — VNS