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Hà Nội Lotus Festival 2026 to celebrate cultural heritage and creativity

June 24, 2026 - 09:02
The annual event aims to promote the unique cultural and tourism values of Thăng Long – Hà Nội while honouring the lotus, a symbol deeply embedded in Vietnamese cultural and spiritual life.

 

The Hà Nội Lotus Festival 2026 is set to take place on June 26–28. — Photos courtesy of organisers

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Lotus Festival 2026 is set to take place from June 26 to 28 at Lý Tự Trọng Flower Garden, the Tây Hồ Creative Cultural Space, Lạc Long Quân Flower Garden and several venues across the capital city's Tây Hồ Ward.

The annual event aims to promote the unique cultural and tourism values of Thăng Long – Hà Nội while honouring the lotus, a symbol deeply embedded in Vietnamese cultural and spiritual life.

It will also showcase a wide range of lotus-based products, contributing to the capital’s economic and tourism development.

Reflecting Hà Nội authorities’ broader strategy to strengthen cultural industries and tourism in the new development phase, the festival is one of many efforts from the city to implement the Politburo's Resolution 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for the evening of June 26 at Lý Tự Trọng Flower Garden on Thụy Khuê Street.

Throughout the three-day event, visitors can explore a series of lotus-themed cultural and experiential spaces, including Essence and Life, Art and Creativity, and Performance and Community.

A dedicated Tây Hồ lotus tea cultural space will highlight the area’s longstanding tea traditions, alongside art performances, sports activities and a photography exchange programme titled 'Fragrance and Colours of Tây Hồ Lotus'.

One key highlight of the festival will be exhibitions featuring signature lotus varieties from Hà Nội and other localities nationwide.

Traditional crafts and artistic expressions inspired by the flower will also be on display, including lotus silk weaving demonstrations, calligraphy and painting, and handcrafted products. Visitors can enjoy lotus tea tasting sessions and sample a variety of lotus-inspired cuisine.

 

Throughout the three-day event, visitors can explore a series of themed cultural and experiential spaces.

On June 28, the festival will culminate in a vibrant street parade, expected to draw around 1,000 participants dressed in áo dài (traditional Vietnamese dress). The parade will be accompanied by street performances and traditional folk art showcases, celebrating the elegance and symbolism of the lotus in Vietnamese culture.

The festival also provides an opportunity for localities, tourism businesses, traditional craft villages and artisans to showcase their signature products, strengthen partnerships and enhance connectivity. Through these activities, the event contributes to promoting Hà Nội’s image while supporting the development of its cultural industries.

Organisers expect the Hà Nội Lotus Festival to gradually evolve into an annual cultural and tourism event of national significance for the capital. — VNS

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