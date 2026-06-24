Côn Đảo tops global list of ultimate islands for a secluded holiday

CÔN ĐẢO — Travel+Leisure, a renowned travel magazine based in the US, has named Côn Đảo in the top spot on its global list of '30 Hidden Islands for Off-the-Grid Adventure and Seclusion'.

In a recent article published in Travel+Leisure, Anne Olivia Bauso, a travel writer and hotel expert, wrote: "The Vietnamese island of Phú Quốc might be considered a mini Phuket, but those looking to get far off the beaten path head to Côn Đảo, a little-known archipelago off Việt Nam's southeastern coast."

The magazine praised the archipelago for its sheer granite cliffs bordering deserted beaches and crystal-clear blue water – an ideal destination for discovering a more tranquil side of the country.

"Here, soaring granite cliffs border deserted beaches and crystal-blue water – imagine a tropical Amalfi Coast without the crowds," the article reads.

According to the magazine, the island boasts pristine beauty, remains largely untouched by mass tourism and offers a sense of seclusion from the pace of modern life. These destinations are ideal for travellers seeking privacy, tranquillity and a close connection with nature.

It suggests a visit to Côn Sơn, the largest of the 15 islands and the only one that is fully inhabited. After just an hour-long flight from HCM City, visitors can rent a motorbike or hire a private guide to see the most remote spots on the island, including a 19th-century hilltop lighthouse and the spectacular Đầm Tre (Bamboo Lagoon) Bay.

The magazine also highlights outstanding tourist services on the island, noting that while most Côn Sơn accommodations are budget spots similar to hostels, there are a handful of boutique resorts, such as the upscale Poulo Condor Boutique Resort and Spa and Six Senses Côn Đảo.

Destinations such as Gili Trawangan in Indonesia, Pico in Portugal, Sandön in Sweden, Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands and Skopelos in Greece are also included on the list.

The Travel+Leisure ranking has helped add to Côn Đảo’s growing international recognition.

Previously, Business Insider listed it among the world’s most mysterious islands, CNN hailed it as one of Asia’s beach paradises and Lonely Planet ranked it among Asia’s top destinations.

Once known as 'Hell on Earth', the island was formerly notorious for the draconian Côn Đảo Prison built by the French in 1862, where a great number of Vietnamese patriots who fought against colonialism and imperialism were detained.

Now, Côn Đảo has risen to become a precious gem in the sea, a site of both painful memories and great pride, where unspoiled nature intertwines with heroic history.

The island in has transformed itself into an eco-tourism, historical and spiritual destination.

Located about 230km from the mainland, the archipelago comprises 16 islands with a total area of about 76 sq.km.

In addition to its diverse marine ecosystem and activities such as coral diving, trekking and watching sea turtles lay their eggs, the destination is also known for the historical prison and Hàng Dương Cemetery.

According to the People’s Committee of Côn Đảo Special Zone, the destination welcomed more than 410,000 visitors in the first five months of 2026, up 3.5 per cent from the same period last year.

International arrivals reached nearly 24,000, marking a 62 per cent year-on-year increase, while tourism revenue was estimated at more than VNĐ2 trillion, up 15 per cent. — VNS