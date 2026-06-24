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Danang International Fireworks Festival adds over 2,000 seats as demand soars

June 24, 2026 - 11:09
The additional seating in Grandstand A4 will be put into operation ahead of schedule to meet growing demand from both local residents and tourists eager to enjoy one of Việt Nam’s most anticipated summer events.
The Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival has delivered a significant boost to Đà Nẵng’s tourism industry. — Photo bvhttdl.gov.vn

ĐÀ NẴNG — Organisers of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026 have announced the early opening of a new grandstand with more than 2,000 seats after tickets for the festival’s fifth competition night sold out.

The additional seating in Grandstand A4 will be put into operation ahead of schedule to meet growing demand from both local residents and tourists eager to enjoy one of Việt Nam's most anticipated summer events.

The fifth and final qualifying night, scheduled for June 27, will be held under the theme Vision. It will feature a showdown between Australia’s Skylighter Fireworks Pty Ltd and Portugal’s Macedos Pirotecnia Lda.

According to organisers, DIFF 2026 has continued to attract large crowds, with grandstands reaching full capacity since the first competition nights. Popular viewing locations along the Hàn River, as well as around Dragon Bridge and Trần Thị Lý Bridge, also drew thousands of spectators well before the fireworks displays began.

Beyond its entertainment value, the festival has delivered a significant boost to Đà Nẵng’s tourism industry.

Statistics from organisers show that after the first three competition nights, accommodation establishments across the central city welcomed more than 326,000 visitors, up 36.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2025. International arrivals exceeded 136,000, a rise of 33.7 per cent, while domestic visitors reached nearly 190,000, up 38.9 per cent. Average hotel occupancy across the city surpassed 70 per cent, with many riverside and beachfront hotels reporting particularly high booking rates during weekends.

Restaurants, cruise services, entertainment venues and fireworks-themed tour packages have also seen strong demand throughout the festival.

In addition to the spectacular fireworks displays, DIFF 2026 features a variety of artistic performances by Vietnamese and international artists, helping create a vibrant atmosphere for Đà Nẵng’s summer tourism season.

Co-organised by the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee and Sun Group, this year’s festival runs from May 30 to July 11, bringing together ten teams from Việt Nam, China, France, Japan, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Australia and Macau (China). — VNA/VNS

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