Young designers dazzle at VN Int’l Fashion Week

By Phương Mai

HCM CITY — Vietnamese young designers and brands have provided an insight into the country’s sustainable fashion trends at the 2026 Aquafina Việt Nam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) 21st Edition in HCM City.

Đinh, an emerging brand based in the city, touched fashion lovers with an obsession with sustainable materials through a collection named Chạm (Touch), telling stories of memory and renewal.

The collection showcases menswear designs of button-down shirts, trousers, jeans and blazers made of leftover, worn, torn, and hand-dyed fabric through deconstruction techniques.

The brand uses 50 per cent of materials from deadstock fabrics, 20 per cent from second-hand products, and 30 per cent from official imports.

The collection highlights the meticulousness of skilled Vietnamese artisans in creating new value from old materials.

Nguyễn Hoàng Tú, Creative Director of Đinh Project, said: “Đinh hopes to bring a breath of fresh air to Vietnamese fashion. The studio aims to bring Vietnamese culture and the meticulousness of Vietnamese people into designs in the hope that consumers will have a deep understanding of Vietnamese culture and people.”

Trịnh Vĩnh Phúc, Chief Operating Officer of Đinh Project, emphasised that the debut at the AVIFW was an opportunity for Đinh to spread its stories.

Đinh, formed in 2023, reworks the most weathered materials, including worn denim, rusted steel, and factory remnants, into new collections. Each piece emerges from what once was forgotten, rebuilt through precise cuts and material handling.

DAS STUDIOS, a men’s fashion design brand founded by designer Aden Nguyễn in 2017, impressed spectators with its relaxed menswear silhouettes made with its signature soft tailoring techniques.

The studio showcased a collection of oversized shirts, straight-leg trousers, lightweight jackets and suits, offering comfort in movement while blending style and practicality.

The designs embody a modern resort spirit while maintaining a polished and elegant appearance, portraying men who know how to enjoy quiet moments and find balance among work, life, and personal experiences.

The collection’s colour palette is inspired by the beauty of the sea, with shades of blue from the water, white from the rays of light, beige from the sand, and neutral sunset colours.

Handwoven bags made from reeds are also featured, bringing a breath of the sea into the collection and adding a unique touch to each design.

Aden said, “The collection showcased at the 2026 AVIFW highlights the studio’s spirit of charm and elegance.”

VIFW President Lê Thị Quỳnh Trang said, “Centred around the theme of Pure Fashion in Motion, the 21st Edition of AVIFW honours the spirit of continuous movement in Vietnamese fashion – always innovating, developing, and preserving its unique identity while blending into the global fashion flow.

“The event also highlights the creativity, youthfulness, and uniqueness in the design language of each fashion house, particularly emerging designers, marking the beginning of a new journey to alter Việt Nam from a manufacturing hub into a country with a developed fashion industry, leaving its own mark on the international market.”

In addition to Vietnamese fashion houses, international designers and brands showcased their craftsmanship throughout the week.

Sling Stone, a premium menswear brand from Korea founded by designer Park Jong-chul in 2005, first appeared at the AVIFW with a collection inspired by patterns and shapes of the Korean traditional dress Hanbok that unveils the beauty of Korean heritage.

The collection presents designs in black and white, made of denim, organza and polyester, which recreate the spirit of classic fashion from the 1950s and 1960s through a contemporary lens.

Sling Stone is distinguished by a design philosophy that emphasises structure and silhouette over colour. The brand highlights proportions, silhouettes, and tailoring techniques to establish its unique identity. The house has appeared at Seoul Fashion Week and other fashion weeks in Asia.

Singaporean designer Frederick Lee, a familiar face of VIFW, left an impression with designs imprinted with a couture spirit.

The collection called CULT presented designs in black and red, emphasising the Gothic spirit and creating a contrast between power, passion, and the hidden corners of human emotions.

The designs look like moving sculptures with grand silhouettes and are decorated with feathers, and floral and animal motifs.

The 21st edition of VIFW closed with a huge show by Vietnamese designer Đỗ Mạnh Cường, showcasing more than 130 designs presented by 130 models.

The collection honours modern women through multi-tonal designs, from striking neon shades to elegant neutral palettes.

The fashion week, held from June 18-21 at Nguyễn Du Gymnasium in Sài Gòn Ward, attracted 15 fashion designers and brands from Việt Nam, Italy, the Republic of Korea, and Thailand. — VNS