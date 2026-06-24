D’Hoi Summer Fest offers a new wave of summer entertainment in Central VN

ĐÀ NẴNG — A line‑up of young yet talented Vietnamese artists will gather to ignite the atmosphere at D’Hoi Summer Fest, hosted at the luxurious Hoiana Resort & Golf in the central city of Đà Nẵng.

Starting at 5pm on Friday, June 26, the festival is set to transform the resort into the ultimate summer destination for music lovers, adventurous audiences, and trendsetters seeking a beach celebration that is both stylish and world‑class.

Drawing inspiration from Hội An’s distinctive heritage while reimagined through a modern lens, D’Hoi embodies layered meanings that are youthful and evocative – Đi Hội An (Going to Hội An), Đi Hoiana (Going to Hoiana), and Đi Hội (Going to the festival). Together, they invite you to embark on a journey of discovery, connection and celebration of summer through music, culture, and lifestyle.

D’Hoi Summer Fest introduces a unique concept where local cultural identity meets the vibrant energy of a contemporary festival, creating one of the most distinctive summer gatherings in Central Việt Nam.

Favourite singer Soobin, alongside a star‑studded line‑up including DJ 2Pillz, Chillies Band, Hoàng Dũng, Mỹ Anh and Grey D, promises a colourful musical feast of chart‑topping hits and trending sounds, delivering an atmosphere that is explosive, stylish, and full of energy.

Adding to the excitement, the festival will welcome renowned South Korean DJ Soda – ranked among Asia’s Top 100 DJanes and celebrated for her massive international fan base.

Known for her signature blend of high‑energy hip‑hop and trap sets, she will bring a global flavour and fresh appeal to Hoiana’s summer stage. Her presence is expected to attract large crowds of visitors and K‑music enthusiasts in Việt Nam, elevating D’Hoi Summer Fest into one of the region’s standout entertainment destinations this season.

To ensure festival‑goers enjoy the full experience, Hoiana Resort & Golf is offering an exclusive promotion. By entering the code DHOI30 when booking on Ticketbox, guests will receive a 30 per cent discount on selected ticket categories. Each ticket includes F&B as well as a festival pack featuring a bracelet, colour‑changing lightstick, D’Hoi fan, and bandana.

Positioned as the must‑visit summer destination of 2026, Hoiana Resort & Golf, together with D’Hoi Summer Fest, delivers more than just a night of music. It introduces a refreshing wave of lifestyle entertainment on Việt Nam’s central coast – where music, experiences, and culture converge in one unforgettable celebration. — VNS