Tam Thanh Sea Tourism Festival 2026 to open on June 25

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Tam Thanh Sea Tourism Festival 2026, with the theme 'Tam Thanh – The Blue Sea Beckons', will take place in Quảng Phú Ward, Đà Nẵng City, from June 25 to 28, 2026.

The festival aims to showcase the image, potential and unique cultural identity of the local coastal community, while promoting local products and experiences.

It brings together a diverse range of cultural, sporting, artistic and experiential activities, creating a vibrant destination for residents and tourists.

Featured activities include Kite art performances, the Ornamental Stone Art Exhibition themed 'Stones Singing across the Open Sea', the Opening ceremony of Tam Thanh Sea Tourism Festival 2026, Culinary and OCOP product Exhibition Space, Kayaking Experience on the Truong Giang River, 'The Sea Calls for Love, Bringing Families Together' drawing competition and the youth painting contest 'Tam Thanh – Stories Told by the Sea'.

A key highlight is the opening ceremony, featuring a meticulously staged artistic programme that harmoniously blends contemporary performing arts with the unique cultural values of the Tam Thanh coastal region.

Sharing his perspective on the significance of the festival, Nguyễn Văn Hiệu, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quảng Phú Ward, said: “The Tam Thanh Sea Tourism Festival, as part of the ‘Enjoy Đà Nẵng 2026’ activities, provides an opportunity to introduce the natural beauty, cultural values and community life of the coastal area vibrantly and engagingly to residents and visitors.”

The event also helps stimulate tourism activities and supports socio-economic development in Đà Nẵng City.

In partnership with Đà Nẵng City, Larue, beer brand HEINEKEN Vietnam, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Quảng Phú Ward, becoming a strategic partner of the Tam Thanh Beach Tourism Festival 2026.

The MoU further reaffirms Larue’s long-standing commitment to Đà Nẵng, a city where the brand has been deeply connected with local cultural, culinary and community life for more than a century. Through its continued partnership with the city’s cultural and tourism initiatives, Larue aims to contribute to promoting the image of Đà Nẵng and the Central region to domestic and international visitors. — VNS