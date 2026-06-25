Young Southeast Asian musicians to compete in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Around 250 young artists from Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, HCM City, Hà Nội and Đà Nẵng will be competing in the 2026 Young Artists Friendship Festival and Competition (YAFF) in Đà Nẵng from June 26 to 28.

The third edition of the international musical event will feature competitors aged 4-5 to over 18 and will also include expats living in Đà Nẵng.

Artistic director and international classical solo musician Hằng Nguyễn from the Đà Nẵng-based Mun Art Academy said the competition will open at the Mường Thanh Luxury hotel, with a gala concert From Heritage to Harmony, a Journey across Cultures starting at 7.30pm on June 26.

The grand opening ceremony will include eight performances by artists from Việt Nam, Germany and Spain, as well as a performance by the Young Artist Friendship Choir. A traditional Vietnamese instrumental band, Pha Lê Xanh, will also perform beloved songs including the Love Song of the Central Highlands and The Girls Sharpening Punts.

Meritorious artist Việt Hồng and Thu Dung from the Việt Nam National Academy of Music and Mun Art Academy will play Prosperous and Glorious Việt Nam and Trống Cơm (Rice Drum) in a Vietnamese zither ensemble.

International violinist Vladimir Bykov and musicians from the Belcanto Violin Academy in Singapore and the Mun Art Academy in Việt Nam will play A Whole New World and Ito in a violin ensemble, while Echo music will perform Golden in a vocal ensemble.

Young pianist Hugo Sanchez Barraso from Spain will perform Monti's famous Csárdás, and singer Nguyễn Văn Đức René from Germany will showcase The Music of the Night from The Phantom of the Opera.

The event will take place in the hotel ballroom on Võ Nguyên Giáp Street in the Sơn Trà Peninsula.

YAFF debuted in the central beach city in 2024. — VNS