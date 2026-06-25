Đà Nẵng emerges as hub for multi-destination travel

HÀ NỘI — Alongside Phú Quốc Island in the southern province of Kiên Giang, the central city of Đà Nẵng has become one of the most searched accommodation destinations in Việt Nam, according to data from online travel platform Traveloka. Notably, travellers are increasingly looking beyond the city centre to surrounding areas, reflecting growing demand for more diverse travel experiences.

​The shift in search patterns highlights a changing approach among Vietnamese tourists to exploring central Việt Nam. Rather than visiting a single destination, many are opting for itineraries that combine several attractions within the same region.

Traveloka data showed that during April and May 2026, compared with January and February, accommodation searches rose not only in central Đà Nẵng but also in nearby destinations.

​Ngũ Hành Sơn (Marble Mountains), a coastal area south of Đà Nẵng known for its beaches and landscapes, recorded a 76 per cent increase in accommodation searches. Meanwhile, Hội An ancient town, a UNESCO-recognised World Cultural Heritage site located about 30km from Đà Nẵng, saw searches rise by 52 per cent.

​Sơn Trà Peninsula, home to Linh Ứng Pagoda and a rich coastal ecosystem, also experienced strong growth, with accommodation searches jumping 45 per cent.

Đà Nẵng’s appeal has been further strengthened after being ranked second on Lonely Planet’s list of Asia’s most attractive summer destinations. The recognition underscores the city’s growing role as a tourism and leisure hub in the region.

​The city’s rise in accommodation searches reflects more than seasonal popularity. It also points to a broader trend in which travellers use Đà Nẵng as a gateway to explore nearby attractions, combining coastal landscapes, heritage sites and cultural activities in a single trip.

From Đà Nẵng, visitors can easily access attractions such as Sun World Bà Nà Hills, the Cù Lao Chàm Marine Protected Area, the Hội An Memories Show and the Bảy Mẫu Coconut Forest. The city’s landmark bridges, including Dragon Bridge and Love Bridge, also remain popular attractions.

​ Đà Nẵng’s position on the tourism map has been reinforced by its recognition as Asia’s Leading Festival and Event Destination at the World Travel Awards in 2016 and 2022.

Traveloka Vietnam Country Director Huỳnh Thị Mai Thy said tourists are increasingly expanding their searches to surrounding areas for three main reasons.

​Firstly, the city’s busy events calendar is encouraging longer stays. Đà Nẵng’s summer events programme for 2026 is motivating visitors to extend their trips and explore neighbouring destinations. A key highlight is the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026, which was named among the world’s nine most worthwhile summer festivals by Travel+Leisure magazine.

​The city will also host the fourth Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival from June 28 to July 4 and the Việt Nam–Japan Festival from July 9-12. The opportunity to attend multiple events during a single trip is encouraging travellers to broaden their itineraries.

​Secondly, the region offers a wide variety of experiences within short travelling distances. Ngũ Hành Sơn is known for its natural landscapes and traditional stone-carving craft villages, while Sơn Trà Peninsula attracts visitors with its biodiversity and coastal scenery. Hội An, meanwhile, is renowned for its heritage values and vibrant nightlife.

​“The diversity of attractions allows visitors to combine multiple experiences within a short journey,” Thy said.

​She added that travel planning among tourists has become increasingly sophisticated. The growing trend of searching for specific areas suggests that travellers in Việt Nam and across Southeast Asia are conducting more thorough research before their trips and seeking specialised experiences rather than focusing solely on the most famous destinations. — VNA/VNS