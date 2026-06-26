Việt Nam ranks high among Chinese travelers

HCM CITY — The latest data from the digital travel platform Agoda reveals a significant surge in searches from China, up an impressive 164 per cent year-on-year.

This growth marks the most robust search increase among inbound markets to Việt Nam during the initial five months of 2026.

The research rankings are based on accommodation searches from the top 10 inbound markets conducted on Agoda between January 1 and May 31, 2026, compared to the same period in the previous year. All analysed inbound markets exhibited a substantial year-on-year growth in searches for accommodations in Việt Nam.

In addition to China's remarkable search rise, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Poland clinched spots among the top five fastest-growing markets.

Việt Nam's allure, encapsulated by its dynamic cities, cultural richness, and diverse landscapes, has become a magnet for travellers not only from the region but globally as well.

Southeast Asia witnessed a surge in travel interest, with Indonesia's searches escalating by 86 per cent compared to the previous year. Similarly, the Philippines and Thailand followed closely with 82 per cent and 65 per cent increases, respectively. This pronounced growth echoes Việt Nam's escalating popularity as an accessible regional destination with its unique blend of urban, cultural, and coastal experiences.

Alongside three Southeast Asian markets in the top five, Myanmar and Malaysia also graced the top ten, underscoring the expanding charm of Việt Nam as a favoured regional hub.

The country's blend of cuisine, culture, urban sophistication, and idyllic beach retreats has captivated travelers from across the region.

Poland, the sole European market in the top ten, saw a substantial 63 per cent spike in searches. The introduction of visa-free entry for Polish tourists in 2025 has undoubtedly facilitated increased interest from this market, further propelling their exploration of Việt Nam.

Beyond the primary markets noted, travel interest in Việt Nam demonstrated growth from a diverse array of source markets spanning South Asia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Oceania. Below are the top ten fastest-growing markets based on accommodation searches.

Việt Nam's key tourism hubs attract global visitors

Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, and HCM City retained their position as the three most-searched destinations among international visitors to Việt Nam. Noted as the quintessential gateways to the country's tourism landscape, these cities offer distinct experiences highlighting Việt Nam's culture, natural beauty, and lively urban ambiance.

Hà Nội, serving as the capital and a gateway to northern Việt Nam, entices visitors with its charming old quarter, tree-lined avenues, picturesque lakes, and flavourful culinary scene.

Đà Nẵng, situated in central Việt Nam, seamlessly blends a serene coastal vibe with iconic attractions such as pristine beaches, the renowned Dragon Bridge, and Bà Nà Hills - doubling as an excellent base for exploring neighbouring heritage sites.

Meanwhile, HCM City epitomises the vibrant spirit of southern Việt Nam, providing travellers with a bustling modern metropolis teeming with culinary delights, vibrant nightlife, shopping excursions, and an exceptional fusion of historical and contemporary experiences.

Phú Quốc emerges as a standout destination for travellers hailing from India and Poland, securing its place as the most in-demand Vietnamese locale for these markets.

The island's allure epitomises the growing fascination with Việt Nam's coastal havens, offering a perfect blend of natural landscapes, luxury resort experiences, and serene getaways.

Vũ Ngọc Lâm, country director for Việt Nam at Agoda, expressed, "The strong growth in searches across inbound markets reflects Việt Nam's increasing appeal to travellers from both the region and further afield. From dynamic cities and cultural discoveries to relaxing beach escapes, Việt Nam offers a diverse range of experiences for different travel preferences."

According to the General Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance, May 2026 witnessed an estimated 1.78 million international visitors to Việt Nam, marking a significant 16.5 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

The collective influx of international visitors in the first five months of 2026 reached an impressive 10.6 million, representing a 14.9 per cent surge over the same period in the prior year, establishing a new benchmark for the initial five months unmatched in preceding years. — VNS