Khánh Hòa to host Sea Festival in July

KHÁNH HÒA — Khánh Hòa Sea Festival 2026 will take place from July 17-19 in Khánh Hòa Province’s Nha Trang Ward, featuring more than 40 cultural, art, sports, and tourism activities, according to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

According to Thái Thị Lệ Hằng, director of the department, the festival will be held annually instead of every two years as before.

The event themed Colours of the Ocean – International Reach aims to promote the image of Khánh Hòa as a “safe, high-quality, attractive, and friendly” destination to domestic and international tourists, a hub of sustainable tourism development, marine economy, trade and services, while strengthening domestic and international exchanges and cooperation, Hằng said.

This is also an opportunity for tourism businesses, hotels, resorts, and travel agencies to develop new products and improve their service quality, she said.

The opening ceremony of the festival will include an art performance with the participation of singers Hoa Minzy, Đức Phúc, Anh Khoa, Lâm Bảo Ngọc along with many other young artists and low- and high-altitude fireworks displays.

The opening ceremony will highlight the four internationally significant heritage sites of Khánh Hòa, including three UNESCO sites and one natural heritage site.

It will be broadcast live on Việt Nam National Television (VTV).

The carnival festival and flower car parade will be held on July 18 on Trần Phú street with the participation of more than 2,000 artists.

The organising committee has worked with accommodation establishments to implement price stabilisation policies, encouraging room rate reduction and offering promotional programmes for tourists during the festival.

It is expected to attract around 800,000 domestic and international visitors. —VNS