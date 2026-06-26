Khánh Hòa aims to boost Indian tourist arrivals 

KHÁNH HÒA — Khánh Hòa Province held a working session in Nha Trang City with Indian Ambassador to Việt Nam Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa on Friday morning to boost cooperation with Indian localities and businesses.

Ambassador Sherpa praised recent bilateral milestones, including Indian naval visits and the new IT and Foreign Language Centre under the province’s Telecommunications University.

However, he noted that despite Khánh Hòa’s growing international appeal, the influx of Indian tourists remains below its full potential.

He urged both sides to enhance tourism promotion and connect travel businesses to expand this market.

Drawing on India's extensive expertise in heritage conservation, India offered support for restoring Khánh Hòa’s ancient Chăm towers.

Furthermore, he noted the Indian government's readiness to sign educational agreements to help the province build a specialised workforce for cultural preservation.

Sherpa also highlighted India's keen interest in the province's mineral extraction and processing sector, specifically titanium and rare earth elements.

The Indian government is willing to dispatch experts to survey potential projects and introduce more Indian enterprises to the local market.

Trần Phong, secretary of the Khánh Hòa Provincial Party Committee, praised the Indian delegation's commitment to strengthening ties, noting that Ambassador Sherpa's proposals align perfectly with the province's development strategies.

He assured the province's commitment to facilitating a favourable business environment for Indian investors.

Pointing to the recent surge in Indian tourists with Khánh Hòa welcoming over 3,700 arrivals in the first five months of 2026 alone, Phong called on the embassy to help connect airlines and travel agencies.

He suggested organising market survey trips to develop customised tours, focusing on island resorts and spiritual tourism centred around the Ponagar Temple.

Addressing cultural heritage, Phong noted the ongoing deterioration of local Chăm architectural structures and requested India's expertise in restoration and professional training.

Furthermore, he sought India's ongoing support for training programmes in healthcare and information technology.

Guided by its 2026-2030 tourism strategy, Khánh Hòa is positioning the industry as a key economic driver, with a strong focus on attracting Indian holidaymakers.

The province's long-term vision for 2045 is to become a top-tier Asian coastal destination and a globally recognised marine tourism hub. In 2026 alone, the province aims to draw 18.8 million tourists, of which 6.3 million are international visitors.

To conclude the meeting, Secretary Phong invited the ambassador to the Khánh Hòa Sea Festival, scheduled for July 17-19, which expects up to 800,000 visitors.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, Indian arrivals to Việt Nam surged to roughly 750,000 in 2025, a 4.5-fold increase from pre-pandemic levels driven by expanded direct flights. Meanwhile, Vietnamese outbound travel to India also maintains a steady annual growth of 17 to 20 per cent. — VNS