Book fair promotes reading habits for children in HCM City

HCM CITY — More than 150 reading, experimental and educational activities for kids have been featured at the annual HCM City Children’s Book Fair.

The fair, having the theme of Em Vui Đọc Sách, Học Bao Điều Hay (I Enjoy Reading, Learning Good Things), is organised by the Department of Culture and Sports and its partner to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sài Gòn – Gia Định officially being named after President Hồ Chí Minh (July 2, 1976 - 2026).

Addressing the opening ceremony at the HCM City General Sciences Library on Friday, the Department’s Director Trần Thế Thuận said: “The HCM City Children’s Book Fair, after six editions, has become a familiar venue for children every summer, contributing to spreading the love of books, forming reading habits, and building a lifelong learning environment for children.”

Thuận emphasised that the year 2026 held special significance as the city’s Party Committee, government, and people celebrated the 50th anniversary of the city being named after Uncle Hồ. The book fair marked a historic milestone and expressed the deep concern of the city’s leaders for the younger generation.

He added that this year’s event is the largest ever, not only taking place at traditional cultural institutions such as libraries and book streets but also approaching children in residential areas, apartment buildings, social housing, workers’ boarding houses, and remote areas in the city.

Thuận said, “The book fair promises to create an attractive space for learning, playing, and exploring knowledge. It also holds special significance as it marks the first year following the integration of the city’s development zones, providing children opportunities to interact, connect, and learn about the traditions, history, culture, and achievements of the land where they live and grow up.”

The fair showcases thousands of children’s titles for literature, reference, skill development, and entertainment from over 50 publishing houses, book distributors, universities and libraries in the city.

The highlights of the event are STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) activities.

Children can participate in science games, fun experiments, robotics and coding.

The library has collaborated with the Goethe-Institut to launch the science exhibition Universe. Human. Intelligence. (UMI), featuring cutting-edge research from Germany with five main themed areas: including the Universe, Human History, Our Brain, Anthropocene, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is presented in an appropriate format for young learners.

This year, the organiser set up a special zone to display Braille and audio books, as well as equipment to serve hearing-impaired readers.

The fair also offers book introductions and discussions with writers, including Thanh Tâm, Quỳnh Hương, Lê Thu Phương Quỳnh, Võ Thu Hương and Hồ Huy Sơn.

The discussions cover topics such as nurturing children’s minds through reading and the role of parents in educating children in the digital era.

Child visitors can experience creating Đông Hồ folk paintings and bookmarks and cards made from dó (poonah) paper, and join folk games and music performances.

Nguyễn Thu Hà, a mother of two little girls, said, “My girls have a good time. They can experience both technology products and folk games and find themselves good books.”

The fair is open to the public until July 2 at three locations: the General Sciences Library in Bến Thành Ward, Sora Gardens in Bình Dương Ward, and the Vũng Tàu Book Street in Vũng Tàu Ward.

The organiser also sends mobile libraries to bring books, technology and educational programmes to the remote communes of Tân Vĩnh Lộc, Nhà Bè, Hóc Môn, Nhuận Đức, Xuân Thới Sơn, An Nhơn Tây, and Cần Giờ. — VNS