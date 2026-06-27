American film producer Bill Mechanic honoured at Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival 2026

ĐÀ NẴNG — American film producer Bill Mechanic will be granted the Film Achievement Award for his tireless contributions to cinema and the film industry in the fourth Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF IV), which will begin from June 28 to July 4.

The executive behind Hollywood's landmark strategies

Before becoming an independent producer, Bill Mechanic taught film history at the University of Southern California (USC). In 1984, he joined Disney, where he became one of the key executives driving the studio’s business expansion.

At Disney, Mechanic oversaw international theatrical distribution, worldwide home video and pay television. He also pioneered the direct-to-mass-retailer sales model, an approach that later became a cornerstone of the home entertainment industry.

Mechanic later joined Fox Filmed Entertainment as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the studio’s modern production structure.

Under his leadership, Fox expanded its production portfolio through specialised labels including Fox Searchlight, Fox Animation and Fox 2000, creating space for a diverse range of filmmaking voices. During this period, the studio released a string of acclaimed and commercially successful films, including Minority Report, Moulin Rouge!, Cast Away, Independence Day, The Full Monty, The Thin Red Line, Ever After and William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet.

Mechanic also oversaw the production of Titanic, which won 11 Academy Awards and became the highest-grossing film of all time upon its release.

Beyond his work as a producer and studio executive, Bill Mechanic has served as President of the International Jury at the Berlin International Film Festival and as chair of the Luigi De Laurentiis (Lion of the Future) Jury at the Venice International Film Festival. He has also been a jury member at major international film festivals, including Tokyo and Camerimage.

The independent producer behind Hacksaw Ridge and Coraline

After leaving Fox, Mechanic founded Pandemonium and embarked on a successful career as an independent producer, continuing to back projects recognised for both artistic excellence and cultural impact.

Among his most notable productions are Hacksaw Ridge and Coraline. Directed by Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge received six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor, and won two Oscars for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Mixing. As one of the film’s producers, Mechanic also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture.

At DANAFF IV, Hacksaw Ridge will be screened as part of the American Cinema Spotlight programme alongside other classic works.

Based on a true story, the film follows Desmond Doss, a young US Army medic who volunteered to serve during World War II but refused to carry a weapon because of his religious convictions. His decision led to ridicule from fellow soldiers, scepticism from his superiors and constant pressure within the military. Yet during the brutal Battle of Okinawa, Doss repeatedly risked his own life by returning to the battlefield under heavy fire to rescue wounded soldiers, one by one.

Beyond film screenings, Mechanic will also join the Producing Masterclass DANAFF to share practical insights drawn from decades of experience in Hollywood. The session is expected to provide aspiring producers and filmmakers with valuable perspectives on the craft and business of film production. — VNS