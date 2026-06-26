Festival celebrates Hà Nội's iconic flower

HÀ NỘI — The elegant beauty of Hà Nội's lotus is being showcased through a wide range of activities at the Hà Nội Lotus Festival 2026, which has officially opened in the capital.

The lotus has long been regarded as a noble symbol, embodying the finest qualities of the Vietnamese character, resilience and spirit. In Hà Nội, the flower is more than a gift of nature – it is a distinctive emblem woven into the capital's spiritual life and its rich cultural and artistic heritage, reflecting the legacy of a city with more than a thousand years of civilisation.

The festival, jointly held by the Hà Nội Department of Tourism and the Tây Hồ Ward People's Committee, is intended to advance the city's strategy for developing its cultural industries by transforming heritage assets into practical resources for socio-economic development.

It also aims to preserve, safeguard and promote the traditional cultural values of the people of Hà Nội.

Hà Nội Lotus Festival 2026 takes place from June 26-28 at multiple venues across the capital. The main events are held at three locations in Tây Hồ Ward — Lý Tự Trọng Flower Garden, the Tây Hồ Creative Cultural Space and Lạc Long Quân Flower Garden — as well as in 16 communes and wards with lotus-growing areas throughout the city.

Following the opening ceremony on June 26, the festival will offer a colourful programme of performances, demonstrations, tastings and interactive experiences.

At the Lotus – Essence and Everyday Life exhibition space, visitors can admire more than 30 distinctive lotus varieties from Hà Nội and other parts of the country. They can also explore handicrafts, OCOP products, fashion collections and creative artworks inspired by the lotus, learn about the craft of weaving lotus silk, savour traditional lotus tea and discover the rich culinary heritage centred on the flower.

The Lotus – Art and Creativity space brings together calligraphy, paintings and other artworks inspired by the lotus, alongside the Moments of West Lake Lotus painting activity, helping foster an appreciation of the nation's cultural heritage among younger generations.

A highlight of the festival is the Lotus – Performance and Community space, where folk performances, street arts and the Lotus Takes to the Streets parade will bring the city's cultural vibrancy to life, showcasing the beauty of the lotus and the elegance of the Vietnamese áo dài (traditional long dress) to visitors.

The festival will also feature a series of sideline events, including the Fragrance and Beauty of West Lake Lotus photography exchange, a cultural space dedicated to traditional lotus tea, and a range of artistic performances, all of which promise to offer visitors memorable experiences.

“Aimed at strengthening Hà Nội's reputation as a safe, attractive and professional tourist destination, the festival is not only an opportunity to promote the capital to domestic and international visitors, but also a statement of the city's commitment to developing distinctive cultural and heritage tourism products unique to Hà Nội,” said Đặng Hương Giang, Director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism.

“Through the concerted efforts of the city authorities, local administrations, businesses, artists, artisans and community organisations, Hà Nội is working to establish itself as a destination that is not only worth visiting, but also worth living in and experiencing.” — VNS