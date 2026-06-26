Over 200 award-winning photos, videos on show to celebrate Happy Việt Nam

QUẢNG NINH — More than 200 award-winning photographs and videos selected from over 40,000 entries submitted to the "Happy Việt Nam" human rights media awards over the past three years are on display at an exhibition in the northern province of Quảng Ninh to mark the 25th Vietnamese Family Day (June 28, 2001 – June 28, 2026).

Organised annually by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the awards recognise outstanding works that have contributed to promoting human rights in Việt Nam. Through compelling images and videos, they capture the country's political, economic, cultural and social development, highlighting everyday acts of kindness, community solidarity and milestones in Việt Nam's growth.

The showcased works present diverse perspectives on a peaceful, stable and dynamic Việt Nam where human rights are respected, protected and promoted. Each tells a story of happiness, resilience and aspiration, illustrating how the country's progress is rooted in peace, compassion, unity and the values of everyday life.

The 2025 edition of the awards drew more than 17,000 entries, up 1.7 times from 2024 and 2.3 times the number received in 2023, underscoring its growing influence as a platform for promoting humanitarian values and portraying a happy, resilient and fast-developing Việt Nam. Vietnam Happy Fest 2025, which featured a similar exhibition of award-winning entries, was named one of the country's 10 most outstanding culture, information, sports and tourism events of the year.

Beyond honouring outstanding authors and works, the exhibition, running through June 28, seeks to raise public awareness of human rights and encourage people to promote Việt Nam's image internationally. It also showcases Quảng Ninh's cultural, sporting and tourism strengths while fostering community engagement, national pride and the values of compassion and sustainable development.

Also on June 26, the Vietnam Women's Union held a ceremony in the central city of Huế to celebrate the Vietnamese Family Day 2026 under the theme "Touching Love – Building Happiness". The event honoured the enduring values of the Vietnamese family while promoting care, sharing and responsibility as foundations of a compassionate society.

Activities included a cooking contest, a screening of the documentary "Happy Families – A Prosperous Nation", exchanges with exemplary families, cultural performances and a gift presentation for disadvantaged children. The organisers presented 150 gift packages worth a combined VNĐ180 million (US$6,900) to orphans and children facing difficult circumstances in Huế.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Vietnamese Family Day, reaffirming the family's central role in preserving traditional cultural values, nurturing well-rounded citizens and supporting the country's sustainable development. — VNA/VNS