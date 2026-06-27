HCM City continues to innovate to enhance tourism experiences

In a city that never stops reinventing itself, Hồ Chí Minh City is turning creativity into a tourism asset, rolling out immersive experiences that invite visitors to see, hear, taste and explore the destination in entirely new ways.

Nguyễn Thị Kim Lan, a resident of the city, recently shared her enthusiasm after attending the mesmerising Chào Show – Việt Nam's pioneering multi-sensory music and culinary spectacle that features authentic live performances.

Lan, who directs a tourism company, expressed her delight at experiencing the show, which combines the pure sounds of 30 indigenous Vietnamese instruments with exquisite cuisine from the country’s three regions.

The Chào Show offers an all-encompassing Vietnamese cultural journey through captivating sound, imagery, and flavour, making every visit a profound and unforgettable experience.

The Chào Show exemplifies HCM City's commitment to creating innovative products in the tourism sector to meet the evolving preferences of customers.

In an era of rapid change characterised by unpredictable factors, it is essential for the industry to continuously innovate to remain relevant and offer unique experiences to travellers.

Creativity matters

Recognising the significance of innovation in the tourism sector, a leading online travel agency (OTA), Trip.com, recently honoured innovative projects worldwide.

James Liang, co-founder and chairman of Trip.com Group, emphasised the role of innovation in shaping travel experiences and fuelling curiosity and discovery.

“Travelling is about experiencing something new, and innovation is the spark that turns imagination into journeys and curiosity into discovery. Innovators who drive travel forward are the reason our industry – and humanity – will continue to thrive as we move towards the future with ceaseless steps and boundless creativity,” he said.

In HCM City, numerous innovative tourism products have been developed and introduced to the market, ranging from history- and culture-themed tours to creative urban routes that showcase the city's diverse landscapes and cultural heritage.

The city has formed a robust tourism ecosystem that extends from the urban core to the coastal areas, islands, mangrove forests, rivers, and cutting-edge agricultural zones. The innovative initiatives in HCM City have garnered positive feedback from customers.

Lê Hằng, managing director of Chào Show, highlighted the positive reception of their innovative offering, attracting over 30,000 visitors since its launch, including a significant percentage of foreign tourists and repeat patrons who continue to endorse the experience.

She emphasised that "creativity is not a luxury in tourism but an essential component that breathes life into destinations".

“HCM City is a destination with extraordinary raw material: thousands of years of history, a mosaic of ethnicities, and a cuisine that tells stories in every single bite. But history alone does not move people, the way you tell the story does,” she said.

According to Hằng, visitors are increasingly seeking immersive and interactive experiences that allow them to engage with the local culture on a deeper level. HCM City is poised to emerge as a hub of creative tourism, constantly reinventing itself to appeal to a new generation of travellers.

“Visitors no longer want to watch Việt Nam from a distance. They want to taste it, hear it, breathe it. That is exactly the frontier where creativity becomes essential and where cities that invest boldly in creative tourism products will win the next generation of travellers.

Shaping the future

As part of its forward-looking strategy, the city is exploring new themes and cultural identities to showcase the richness of Vietnamese heritage in innovative ways. By incorporating enhanced dining options, conference facilities, and immersive cultural experiences, HCM City aims to position itself as a dynamic destination that offers a blend of history, heritage and contemporary experiences.

Through innovation, HCM City is poised to enhance its appeal and attract a diverse range of tourists, reinforcing its position as a vibrant and evolving tourism hub.

As Steve Nguyễn, general manager of Trip.com Vietnam, noted, innovation plays a critical role in keeping destinations fresh and engaging for travellers, enabling cities like HCM City to leverage their unique strengths and create compelling visitor experiences.

“HCM City already has many factors in its favour – its rich historical heritage, diverse cuisine and very hospitable people. Further innovation can build on those strengths and make the city even more attractive over time,” he said.

He added that in the city, new tour concepts, more immersive experiences and creative ways of presenting local culture could make the visitor journey more engaging and memorable.

“We do believe these efforts can be effective in attracting more tourists, particularly repeat visitors looking for new reasons to return,” he said.

HCM City's relentless pursuit of innovation in tourism reflects its determination to continually reinvent itself while remaining rooted in its cultural identity.

By harnessing creativity to transform heritage, cuisine and everyday experiences into compelling visitor attractions, the city is opening new pathways for cultural exploration and strengthening its appeal as one of Asia’s most dynamic and forward-looking destinations. — VNS