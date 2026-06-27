VINAMA to stage 3D mapping show for HCM City's 50th anniversary

HCM CITY — A large-scale 3D mapping performance will illuminate the façade of the HCM City People's Committee headquarters on July 1 and 2 as part of celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Sài Gòn-Gia Định officially being renamed HCM City.

The event, scheduled to begin at 7.30pm each evening, is one of the highlights in a series of activities commemorating the historic milestone, which falls on July 2.

The projection show will transform the historic building at 86 Lê Thánh Tôn Street into a giant digital canvas, using 3D mapping technology to depict the city's five-decade journey of development through light, animation and music.

According to the organiser, the performance aims to showcase the city's transformation from a post-war urban centre into Việt Nam's leading hub for economic growth, culture, science, technology and innovation, while highlighting its aspirations for future development.

The Department of Culture and Sports has selected Vietnamese creative technology company VINAMA to produce the programme.

The company said the project required extensive preparation, including architectural surveys of the century-old landmark, the development of projection scenarios, motion graphics design and precise calibration of projection equipment to ensure the visuals align seamlessly with the building's façade.

Unlike conventional projection techniques, 3D mapping uses the architectural features of a structure to create immersive visual effects that give the illusion of movement and depth.

The technology has become increasingly popular at major cultural festivals and public celebrations worldwide.

For the anniversary programme, the projections will combine historical imagery, artistic effects and digital storytelling to reflect the city's heritage while presenting a modern visual experience for residents and visitors.

The headquarters of the city People's Committee was chosen not only for its architectural significance but also for its long-standing presence as one of the city's best-known landmarks.

Organisers expect the performance to create a dialogue between the building's historic identity and contemporary digital art.

The 50th anniversary celebrations are expected to attract large numbers of residents and tourists to the city centre, with the 3D mapping show serving as a focal point of the commemorative programme. — VNS