Đà Nẵng promotes Việt Nam – India friendship through yoga

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Đà Nẵng Union of Friendship Organisations and the Đà Nẵng Việt Nam–India Friendship Association, in coordination with the Embassy of India in Việt Nam and relevant partners, organised the International Yoga Performance – Đà Nẵng 2026 at APEC Park on Friday evening.

The event, themed "Yoga – Healthy Living Through the Years," aimed to strengthen people-to-people exchanges and further promote friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and India.

The programme was held to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga, while also celebrating the 54th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and India (1972–2026) and the 10th anniversary of the Việt Nam –India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2016–2026). It also promoted the message of improving health, adopting a healthy lifestyle, and strengthening community connections.

In his opening remarks, Nguyễn Nho Khiêm, chairman of the Việt Nam – India Friendship Association’s chapter in Đà Nẵng, said that yoga is not only a means of improving physical health but also a practice that helps balance the body and mind while encouraging a positive way of life.

He noted that yoga exchange activities over the years have become a cultural bridge, enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the people of Việt Nam and India, while spreading the values of healthy and fulfilling living throughout the community.

Representing the Indian Embassy in Việt Nam, Chinpau Ngaihte, counsellor for Economic, Commercial and Development Partnership, said that the theme of the 2026 International Day of Yoga is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," reflecting the shared goal of building healthier and happier communities.

He praised the growing cooperation between the Indian Embassy and Đà Nẵng in such fields as education, tourism, training, cultural exchange and people-to-people relations. He also affirmed that activities including the International Day of Yoga, scholarship programmes, cultural exchanges and local-level cooperation continue to strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

As part of the programme, the organising committee honoured supporting organisations and presented certificates of appreciation to yoga centres and clubs for their active participation.

Indian yoga experts joined 250 practitioners from 24 yoga centres and clubs across Đà Nẵng in performing the Common Yoga Protocol of India and participating in a mass yoga demonstration, conveying the message of healthy, balanced living for a happier community and a peaceful, friendly world. — VNA/VNS