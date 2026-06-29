Art performance, race held to raise awareness of drug prevention

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security, in collaboration with the Hà Nội People's Committee, held a special artistic performance, combining sound, lighting, and state-of-the-art visual mapping technology to spread the message of drug prevention to the general public on June 27 night.

The show, entitled 'Shining Together for a Drug-Free Community', was one of activities to support the 2026 Action Month for Drug Prevention and Control.

More than just a music and dance programme, it brought emotional real-life stories to the public through music, visual performances and documentaries, giving audiences a deeper understanding of the devastating consequences of drug abuse while highlighting the power of love, responsibility and collective social efforts in helping those who have lost their way rebuild their lives.

The event took the audience on an artistic journey comprising three impressive and vibrant chapters.

The first, Lost in the Night, portrayed the temptations, trauma, and dark realities caused by drugs. Through a blend of theatrical storytelling and authentic documentary footage, it revealed the immeasurable dangers drugs pose to individuals, families and the community.

The second, Heading Toward the Sun, was a journey of faith, love, forgiveness and the aspiration for redemption. It celebrated the resilience required to overcome temptation, while highlighting the vital role of family and community in supporting and empowering those who have stumbled.

The final piece, Striding into the Dawn, conveyed a message of hope and aspiration, portraying the resilience and determination of people as they emerged stronger and brighter after enduring countless challenges.

Many renowned artists such as Tùng Dương, Hoàng Bách, rapper Đen, MONO, Ngô Lan Hương, and the band Oplus took part in the night.

"I am truly proud and honoured to stand on this stage today. If my music can play even a small part in spreading positivity, it brings me great happiness. I wish everyone good health and I hope we can join forces to push back against drugs," MONO said after his vibrant performance.

Đen also said that creativity can only flourish when people maintain a clear mind and a sound state of mind. In his view, whether in art or in life, it is essential to stay clear-headed so that people understand where they are going and what they are living for.

Earlier in the morning, about 6,000 people including Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà and many other State and Party leaders took part in a running event themed Sharing a Determination to Build Drug-Free Communes, Wards and Special Zones held at the Hoàn Kiếm Lake area.

At the same time the event was also held across 33 provinces and cities nationwide, drawing participation from Party, government and the Fatherland Front officials, and local residents from all walks of life. The event concluded in a vibrant atmosphere, powerfully spreading a message of solidarity and determination to build a drug-free community. — VNS