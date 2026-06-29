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Ji Chang-wook lights up the Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival 2026 red carpet

June 29, 2026 - 12:17
Joining them were internationally acclaimed actors such as South Korea's Han Dong-hee, 'Bond Girl', British actress Jane Seymour and Turkish star Tuba Büyüküstün, as the festival brought together more than 1,000 delegates, filmmakers and industry representatives from Việt Nam and abroad.
Ji Chang Wook stepped onto the red carpet of the fourth Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF IV). — Photo courtesy of DANAFF

ĐÀ NẴNG — South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook made a highly anticipated appearance on the red carpet of the fourth Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF IV) on Sunday evening, drawing enthusiastic cheers from hundreds of fans gathered outside the Ariyana International Convention Centre.

The Korean star, known for hit dramas including Healer, The K2, Suspicious Partner and The Worst of Evil, was among the festival's most eagerly awaited international guests.

His arrival added extra glamour to the opening ceremony, where Vietnamese and international filmmakers, actors and industry professionals came together to celebrate Asian cinema.

Joining them were internationally acclaimed actors such as South Korea's Han Dong-hee, 'Bond Girl' British actress Jane Seymour and Turkish star Tuba Büyüküstün, as the festival brought together more than 1,000 delegates, filmmakers and industry representatives from Việt Nam and abroad.

 

'Bond Girl', British actress Jane Seymour (right) and her fiance, musician John Zambetti. — Photo courtesy of DANAFF

Bridging Asia to the world

Running from June 28 to July 4 under the theme "Bridging Asia to the World," DANAFF IV features film screenings, competitions, workshops and industry activities, bringing together filmmakers and cinema lovers from across Asia and beyond. 

Ngô Phương Lan, president of the Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) and executive director of DANAFF, said: "Asian cinema has firmly established its growing significance on the world stage. The stories emerging from Asia not only embody the region's distinct cultural identities but also speak to universal human experiences. We hope DANAFF will continue to be a platform where these creative voices converge, flourish, and reach audiences across the globe."

Ngô Phương Lan, president of the Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) and executive director of DANAFF. — Photo courtesy of DANAFF

Lan said this year's festival is built around four key pillars, including celebrating contemporary cinema, preserving film heritage, nurturing emerging talent and expanding industry connections. Together, they shape a programme that goes beyond screenings to include training, collaboration and professional exchange.

Audiences have the opportunity to enjoy over 100 free film screenings held at cinema venues across the city. The screening programmes include Asian Competition Films, Vietnamese Competition Films, a Panorama of Asian Cinema, a Country-in-Focus programme highlighting United States cinema, and 40 years of Vietnamese cinema in Đổi Mới (the Renewal Era).

The festival will run until July 4. — VNS

Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival

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