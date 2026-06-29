Police take traditional culture and music art to promote law enforcement

HẦ NỘI — Traditional culture and music art products created by police and carrying messages about crime prevention are playing an increasingly important role in promoting law enforcement across the country.

The products including legal messages conveyed through folk melodies, vivid imagery and familiar rhythms of traditional culture have been naturally and enthusiastically welcomed by the community, particularly young people.

Recently, a video clip promoting crime prevention and raising awareness about gambling, produced by the Dương Nội Ward Police in Hà Nội, has gone viral on social media.

Instead of serious and "dry" warnings and admonitions, the clip combines simple melodies in traditional Vietnamese folk singing with digital media platforms, transforming legal regulations into relatable, emotional, memorable and impactful messages.

This approach has particularly resonated with young people, attracting thousands of views, shares and interactions.

In the three-minute clip, Major Đặng Quốc Hùng and Captain Đỗ Thị Nga of Dương Nội Ward Police perform a traditional Vietnamese folk music piece in the styles of hát văn and hát xẩm, incorporating crime-prevention content from a humorous perspective.

Music as a messenger

Many lyrics in the song depict the consequences of gambling: "Today I feel exhausted, can I take a number to change my life? From 99 to 00, any number will win; just keep playing then you will be taken to the ward police. Oh, gambling is the origin of poorness ... life's even more miserable."

The folk song is part of a campaign to raise public legal awareness, implemented by Dương Nội Ward Police, in response to a video creation contest themed Tổ Quốc Bình Yên (Peaceful Homeland) launched by the Ministry of Public Security (MPS).

Major Hùng said that the team wanted to communicate legal regulations to the public in the most accessible way possible. The police were very surprised that all the clips were well received after being posted on social media.

It was really not easy for police officers with no professional training in music and performing arts, particularly the traditional singing of xẩm. However, they said it had created a new experience for them.

Meritorious Artist Đào Tuấn Hải from the Việt Nam National Traditional Theatre was the team's performing consultant and trainer. Hải also handled the musical arrangement and orchestration, while the lyrics were written by the Xin Chào Việt Nam production group, which promotes Vietnamese culture, tourism and cuisine.

Hải said the biggest challenge was that the police officers had no experience performing and were getting acquainted with ancient folk melodies for the first time.

For two days, he had guided them through oral tradition, letting them listen, remember and sing along, not relying on music or notation.

"In the end, the police officers performed excellently, not only singing well but also acting gracefully," said artist Hải.

Previously, the MPS had also experimented with launching an adapted version of Bắc Bling to raise awareness about combating cybercrime, conveying a message about protecting personal information and avoiding online scams.

Innovation through culture

From a cultural perspective, these video clips conveying legal messages show that traditional art can find a place in contemporary life, becoming a bridge that brings serious legal content closer to the people.

The more viral a video becomes, the more authorities need to innovate their communication methods to attract people and encourage them to engage with official messages.

This shows that culture not only needs to be preserved, but can also become a resource for communication innovation today, experts said.

Colonel Từ Thị Thu Hòa, deputy director of the MPS's Department of Political Affairs, acknowledged that this was a new approach to help "bring policies and guidelines closer to the people".

She said that the Peaceful Homeland video clip creation contest aims to awaken patriotism, honour positive stories and raise awareness of law compliance among the young generation.

It is also a way to promote innovation in public communication on policies and laws.

“The innovation in disseminating aims to accomplish two tasks. The first is to green the online space with official and positive information. The second is to bring the resolutions, guidelines, and policies of Party and the State closer to the people," Hòa emphasised.

The police officer also highly praised the way the Dương Nội Ward Police made the video clip, affirming that incorporating national culture into publicity products is the right direction "for touching the hearts of viewers".

From the perspective of young people, this method of dissemination also shows a change in information consumption habits.

Nguyễn Tuấn Minh, 18, from Hà Nội said he was quite surprised that legal content, which is often considered 'dry', could be presented in the form of folk songs and short videos.

Minh highlighted that the combination of traditional cultural materials and modern media made it easier for viewers to pay attention and created a positive impression while conveying the message.

“Videos with lively music and visuals will attract young people more. As a result, legal regulations become easier to remember than through older forms of dissemination," he said.

Cultural and artistic products, including videos promoting legal awareness on social media, can incorporate folk music, real-life stories or positive trends, but the content must be accurate, the language easy to understand, and the presentation must maintain the seriousness of the legal message, according to Minh. — VNS