Art exhibition highlights creativity of children with disabilities in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 100 artworks created by children with disabilities will go on display in Hà Nội next month as part of the Empower Light exhibition, celebrating creativity, inclusion and the power of self-expression through art.

The five-day exhibition will run from July 1 to 5 at Complex 01 on Tây Sơn Street, Hà Nội, welcoming visitors free of charge under the theme All Art Begins From The Light Within.

Returning to the capital after previous editions, the Empower Light exhibition extends beyond paintings, capturing the children’s creativity in a wide range of handmade works and empowering them to express themselves and pursue their own dreams.

The exhibition will showcase nearly 100 works by students from eight specialised schools and educational centres across the country. The artworks reflect the children's unique perspectives, imagination and creativity, demonstrating how art can transcend physical and developmental barriers.

In addition to the exhibition, visitors will have the opportunity to take part in interactive activities designed to offer insight into how children with disabilities experience and perceive the world around them, and discover picture books from the 2025 Picture Book Contest.

The exhibition has been curated by visual artist Ngô Đình Bảo Châu, whose selection brings together works in a range of artistic styles and media, highlighting the individuality and creative potential of each young artist.

Organisers say the Empower Light aims not only to provide a platform for children with disabilities to share their artistic voices but also to inspire public recognition of their abilities, dreams and aspirations.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10am to 10pm. Admission is free, with advance registration available for visitors wishing to attend and receive commemorative gifts. — VNS