Young generation helps Việt Nam’s xẩm singing reach the world

HÀ NỘI — The active engagement of young people, combined with interactive education models in schools, is opening new pathways for hát xẩm (xẩm singing), transforming local cultural values into a “passport” that helps define and project Vietnamese identity on the global stage.

Finding a “common frequency” in schools

In an effort to preserve intangible cultural heritage, bringing traditional arts closer to younger generations is a key solution to long-term vitality. A recent xẩm performance experience at the Hoàng Mai Star Education System in Hà Nội illustrates this approach.

Xẩm singing, a folk art form with a history of more than 700 years, is not only a distinctive form of performance but also a living archive of Vietnamese cultural memory, reflecting everyday life, emotions, and aspirations across generations.

At the programme, guided by composer and researcher Nguyễn Quang Long and artists from the Xẩm Hà Thành group, students from primary through high school were introduced to xẩm through vivid, interactive performances. The school environment was transformed into an open stage, where lessons on history, morality, patriotism, and resilience were conveyed through traditional melodies.

A highlight of the programme was the introduction and solo performance of the đàn nhị (Vietnamese two-stringed fiddle), considered the “soul” of xẩm singing. Its expressive sound helped students better understand the depth of this traditional art form. Many students actively engaged with performers, demonstrating the appeal of xẩm when presented in an accessible and relatable way.

Beyond being an extracurricular activity, the programme served as a bridge between past and present, fostering cultural appreciation and a stronger sense of heritage preservation among young people.

When xẩm resonates with global rhythms

In recent years, xẩm has increasingly attracted the attention of international visitors at creative cultural spaces, pedestrian streets, and community performances.

While visiting Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, British tourists Dan and Elle said they were deeply impressed by the expressive performance and the sound of the đàn nhị. Although they did not understand the lyrics, they noted that xẩm reminded them of Western blues music due to its storytelling nature and emotional depth.

This comparison is not coincidental. Both xẩm and blues originate from working-class communities and carry strong humanistic values. This shared foundation creates a cultural bridge, enabling international audiences to connect more easily with Vietnamese traditional music.

Amid growing global demand for authentic, locally rooted, and historically rich cultural experiences, xẩm holds strong potential as a distinctive form of cultural diplomacy. International audiences today seek not only entertainment but also authentic and differentiated cultural narratives.

Composer and researcher Nguyễn Quang Long argues that the vitality of xẩm lies in its adaptability. If preserved in a “frozen” state, it risks losing relevance in contemporary life. Historically, xẩm has always been responsive and improvisational, reflecting the social realities of its time.

He said that by preserving its core artistic values while expanding its thematic content to reflect modern life and incorporating new musical trends, xẩm can reach broader audiences without losing its identity. This is why it is increasingly viewed as an “open heritage” form, an art that evolves, adapts, and continues to develop in the context of globalisation.

Bringing xẩm to the global stage

While researchers like Nguyễn Quang Long play a key role in preserving the essence of xẩm, younger generations are expanding its presence in the digital age.

Nguyễn Khánh Linh, a Gen Z content creator who has studied xẩm since childhood, is a notable example. According to her, bringing xẩm to global audiences requires innovation through co-creation. Its original values in melody, technique, and narrative spirit should be preserved, but can be combined with rap, jazz, EDM, and other contemporary art forms to broaden its appeal.

At the same time, digital platforms such as TikTok, Spotify, and YouTube are creating opportunities to bring xẩm closer to global audiences through experiential videos, street interviews, and creative remixes.

Technology is opening new spaces for traditional arts, allowing heritage to reach far wider audiences. However, for xẩm to become a competitive cultural product internationally, a long-term strategy is needed, one that balances the preservation of authenticity with the development of a comprehensive ecosystem for promotion, distribution, and branding across global digital platforms. — VNA/VNS