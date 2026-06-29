HCM City to mark 50 years of renaming with fireworks at 16 locations

HCM CITY – HCM City will host fireworks displays at 16 locations on July 2 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of renaming the city (Sài Gòn-Gia Định) after the late President Hồ Chí Minh.

Five locations will feature a combination of high- and low-altitude fireworks, including Thủ Thiêm Tunnel (An Khánh Ward), the centre of Bình Dương New City (Bình Dương Ward), Tam Thắng Square (Vũng Tàu Ward), the Củ Chi Tunnels historical site (An Nhơn Tây Commune), and the Cần Giờ coastal tourism urban area – Vinhomes Green Paradise (Cần Giờ Commune).

The fireworks display at the Thủ Thiêm Tunnel will be the largest in scope, including 1,000 high-altitude 200 low-altitude shells, together with 60 G25 low-altitude and 18 DBG firework racks.

Each of the remaining locations will feature around 420 to 500 high-altitude fireworks.

11 locations will display low-altitude fireworks, including the Bình Chánh Military Steering Committee (Tân Nhựt Commune), Bến Nọc Memorial (Tăng Nhơn Phú Ward), Tân Mỹ Ward Administrative Centre Square, Đất Đỏ Commune Public Service Centre, 914 Pier national relic site (Côn Đảo special administrative region), Ngãi Giao Commune resettlement area, Dầu Tiếng Commune Cultural, Sports, and Broadcasting Centre, Minh Thạnh Commune Cultural, Sports, and Community Learning Centre, Vườn Cau residential area (Lái Thiêu Ward), the Saigon Marina IFC Tower (Sài Gòn Ward), and Hùng Vương Street (Phú Mỹ Ward).

The Saigon Marina IFC Tower will host the largest display scope of 90 G25 low-altitude firework racks, 28 DGB racks, and 12,050 FH-30 firework tubes.

The fireworks displays will begin at 9pm, lasts around 15 minutes, and be broadcast live on HTV9 channel. — VNS