Portuguese, Chinese teams listed in final of Đà Nẵng Fireworks Fest

ĐÀ NẴNG – The defending champion Jiangxi Yanfeng Art Fireworks Display from China and Macedos Pirotecnia from Portugal have been selected as two finalists in the annual Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF 2026) by the Jury, and the two teams will be preparing for their shows on July 11.

The festival’s organising committee has announced that the decision was announced by the Jury early morning on June 28, just 10 hours after the last qualification play by the Portuguese team and Australia’s Skylighter Fireworks in the night of June 27.

It's said the two finalists had displayed their unique performances of light and music during the qualification.

Musician Nguyễn Đức Trịnh, chairman of the Việt Nam Musician Association and a member the DIFF’s jury, all teams had showed off their extraordinary shows every five nights of performance, but Chinese and Portuguese teams outclassed with new ideas, innovation and light effects in the festival.

The two highest-scoring teams will play in the grand final on July 11, themed United Horizons, for the first prize of US$20,000, while the runner-up will pocket $10,000.

The 2026 edition of DIFF, which was started from May 30, had seen teams from Việt Nam (Đà Nẵng-Việt Nam and Z21 Vina Pyrotech), two-time champion Martarello Group S.R.L of Italy, Josef Steffes-Ollig Feuer Werk GMBH of Germany, Lux Factory POK 2.0 of France, Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks, Macau’s Apple Pyrotechnics and Australia’s Skylighter Fireworks, in two-month fireworks shows.

The festival was selected as one of nine must-experience summer festivals in the world by Travel + Leisure Asia, a top travel media brand in the world.

First held in 2008, festival has played a central role in building Đà Nẵng’s reputation as a Fireworks Festival City and a leading destination in central Việt Nam and across Asia.

It often attracts around 1.5 million visitors in a two-month run, creating millions of dollars in revenue for the city’s tourism industry. — VNS