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Keeping the craft of Dó paper alive

June 29, 2026 - 17:51
Once used for royal documents and treasured for its remarkable strength, Dó paper has become one of Việt Nam's most fragile traditional crafts. In Châm Khê Village, Bắc Ninh Province, a handful of artisans are striving to preserve this centuries-old tradition and finding new ways to bring Dó paper into modern life.

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