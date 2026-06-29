Keeping the craft of Dó paper alive

Once used for royal documents and treasured for its remarkable strength, Dó paper has become one of Việt Nam's most fragile traditional crafts. In Châm Khê Village, Bắc Ninh Province, a handful of artisans are striving to preserve this centuries-old tradition and finding new ways to bring Dó paper into modern life.
The record-breaking creation was unveiled as part of the Phở Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026, held in the Czech capital to introduce authentic Vietnamese cuisine to local audiences and the overseas Vietnamese community.
The plan aims to build Hà Nội into a multi-centre model, with the Hồng (Red) River as the development axis, striving to become a global city with one of the highest living quality and happiness in the world.
The defending champion Jiangxi Yanfeng Art Fireworks Display from China and Macedos Pirotecnia from Portugal have been selected as two finalists in the annual Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF 2026) by the Jury, and the two teams will be preparing for their shows on July 11
HCM City will host fireworks displays at 16 locations on July 2 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of renaming the city (Sài Gòn-Gia Định) after the late President Hồ Chí Minh. The fireworks displays will begin at 9pm, lasts around 15 minutes, and be broadcast live on HTV9 channel.
Joining them were internationally acclaimed actors such as South Korea's Han Dong-hee, 'Bond Girl', British actress Jane Seymour and Turkish star Tuba Büyüküstün, as the festival brought together more than 1,000 delegates, filmmakers and industry representatives from Việt Nam and abroad.
Recognised as a National Treasure of Việt Nam, the woodblock collection at Trăm Gian Pagoda in An Phú Commune, the northern city of Hải Phòng is being preserved and promoted through heritage education and community outreach initiatives aimed at raising public awareness, particularly among younger generations.
The active engagement of young people, combined with interactive education models in schools, is opening new pathways for hát xẩm (xẩm singing), transforming local cultural values into a “passport” that helps define and project Vietnamese identity on the global stage.