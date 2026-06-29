Keeping the craft of Dó paper alive

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Once used for royal documents and treasured for its remarkable strength, Dó paper has become one of Việt Nam's most fragile traditional crafts. In Châm Khê Village, Bắc Ninh Province, a handful of artisans are striving to preserve this centuries-old tradition and finding new ways to bring Dó paper into modern life.