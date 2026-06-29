10-metre spring roll showcases Vietnamese culinary heritage in Prague

PRAGUE — A giant 10-metre fresh spring roll became the highlight of a Vietnamese culinary promotion event in Prague on June 28, captivating hundreds of visitors and celebrating the richness of Việt Nam's gastronomic heritage.

The record-breaking creation was unveiled as part of the Phở Cultural Roadshow Europe 2026, held in the Czech capital to introduce authentic Vietnamese cuisine to local audiences and the overseas Vietnamese community.

Eight culinary artisans from Việt Nam joined forces to create the enormous gỏi cuốn (fresh spring roll), demonstrating not only their craftsmanship but also the precision and teamwork required to complete the seamless 10-metre dish.

More than a culinary feat, the giant spring roll served as a cultural ambassador, showcasing the essence of Vietnamese cuisine and its enduring appeal to international diners.

Creating the unbroken roll required flawless coordination among the artisans. From preparing fresh, authentic ingredients to wrapping the rice paper with speed and precision, every stage demanded meticulous technique and perfect synchronisation.

The event attracted hundreds of local visitors and members of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic, many of whom gathered to witness the record-breaking creation and sample the iconic dish.

The enthusiastic response from international guests once again underscored the growing popularity of Vietnamese cuisine and reaffirmed its place on the global culinary map.

The Prague event formed part of broader efforts to promote Vietnamese culinary culture across Europe, using iconic dishes such as phở and gỏi cuốn to strengthen cultural exchange and bring the flavours of Việt Nam closer to international audiences. — VNS