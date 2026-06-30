Photo exhibition highlights 300 years of Sài Gòn - Gia Định - HCM City

HCM CITY — Around 185 photos describing the over 300 years of the establishment and development of Sài Gòn – Gia Định – HCM City are on display in downtown HCM City.

The “Sài Gòn – Gia Định – TP.HCM: Bản anh hùng ca và khát vọng trong kỷ nguyên vươn mình” (Sài Gòn – Gia Định – HCM City: An epic and aspiration in the era of rising) exhibition is organised by the municipal People’s Committee to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Sài Gòn – Gia Định officially and honourably being named after President Hồ Chí Minh (July 2, 1976 – 2026).

The photos feature the establishment of Sài Gòn – Gia Định in 1698 when Marquis Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh (1650-1700) was dispatched by the Nguyễn rulers to extend the country’s southern borders.

This land was a dense forest and swamp area, but had a favourable geographical location, with a rich system of canals and fertile land. Cảnh later encouraged people from the central region to move southwards and to settle down in the new land.

The exhibition also highlights the patriotism, bravery, and heroic spirit of the soldiers and people in Sài Gòn – Gia Định, as well as of the country, during the resistance wars.

It depicts the Trương Định Uprising (1859 – 1864), the Nam Kỳ Uprising in 1940, the Mậu Thân General Offensive and Uprising in the spring of 1968, and the historic Hồ Chí Minh Campaign, which led to the Great 1975 Spring Victory, liberating Southern Việt Nam and reunifying the country.

The showcase highlights the city’s achievements over the past 50 years in infrastructure, socio-economics, international integration, diplomacy, friendship exchange, tourism, culture, national defence and security.

It also honours individuals and organisations who have contributed to the city’s development, making HCM City into a civilised and modern city with humanity.

Addressing the exhibition’s opening ceremony on Monday, Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee, emphasised that the exhibition raises the people’s awareness and pride in the country's traditions, and reminds them to pay tribute to the past and foster a sense of responsibility for the present and the future.

Cường called on every government employee, Party member and citizen, especially the younger generation, to continue preserving and promoting the fine values of the city; and to study, work, create and contribute to building HCM City into a civilised modern city with humanity that is worthy of bearing the name of beloved President Hồ Chí Minh.

The exhibition remains open until July 11 at Chi Lăng Park and Đồng Khởi and Lý Tự Trọng Streets in Sài Gòn Ward. — VNS