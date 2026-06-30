Lũng Cú strengthens its appeal as Việt Nam's northernmost destination

LŨNG CÚ — Nearly 330,000 visitors flocked to Lũng Cú in the first half of 2026, reinforcing the commune's growing reputation as one of Việt Nam's leading destinations for community-based and cultural tourism.

Located in Tuyên Quang Province, the commune welcomed nearly 45,000 tour groups, bringing 329,345 visitors during the first six months of the year.

Domestic travellers accounted for 243,525 arrivals, while international visitors totalled 80,820. Around 56,000 guests stayed overnight, generating tourism revenue of more than VNĐ200 billion (about US$7.6 million).

The strong performance reflects Lũng Cú's growing role in making tourism a pillar of the local economy, supporting livelihoods while preserving the unique identity of Việt Nam's northern frontier.

More than 80 tourism-related businesses are now operating across the commune, including homestays, restaurants, accommodation providers and visitor attractions. Continued investment has helped improve service quality to meet the rising expectations of both domestic and international travellers.

Lũng Cú's appeal extends beyond the iconic National Flag Tower and the country's northernmost point. The commune also lies within the spectacular Đồng Văn Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark and is home to 12 ethnic groups whose diverse traditions enrich the visitor experience.

Among its standout attractions is Lô Lô Chải Village, which has emerged as a model for community-based tourism. Visitors are drawn by its well-preserved traditional architecture, distinctive ethnic culture and authentic highland lifestyle.

Looking ahead to the 2026-30 period, local authorities have identified tourism, trade and services as the commune's principal growth engines. Plans focus on expanding community, cultural, ecological and experiential tourism while making better use of the area's natural landscapes, historical heritage and cultural assets.

The commune is also working to enhance tourism products under the brand identity of "The Northernmost Point – Identity – Experience – Safety – Civility".

Future priorities include raising standards for accommodation, dining, environmental hygiene, food safety and fire prevention at tourism sites. Authorities are also strengthening links between tourism and local agriculture by promoting OCOP products and regional specialties through restaurants, homestays and souvenir outlets.

Digital transformation is another key focus, with greater use of cashless payments, online booking platforms and QR-code services to improve convenience for visitors.

Lũng Cú aims to welcome around 450,000 visitors by the end of 2026 and increase annual arrivals to 550,000 by 2030, further cementing its reputation as one of Việt Nam's most distinctive destinations.

The strategy also reflects the broader vision of Resolution 80 issued by the Communist Party of Việt Nam in January 2026, which identifies culture and tourism as strategic drivers of sustainable development and national soft power. — VNS