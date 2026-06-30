Heritage motifs woven into fashion

HÀ NỘI — The emerging trend of combining fine art with applied design is opening new possibilities for preserving and promoting Việt Nam's cultural heritage.

Artist Lê Thanh, in collaboration with the Institute of Fine Arts at Hà Nội Architectural University and fashion brand RAMY, has unveiled a silk scarf collection featuring symbolic motifs of Vietnamese tradition – from the phoenix on Đông Sơn bronze drums to lotus blossoms as well as the four sacred animals of mythology: the dragon, unicorn, tortoise and phoenix.

The collection draws inspiration from her award‑winning artwork Nghìn Xưa Lưu Dấu (Imprint of a Thousand Years), which won first prize at the 2025 contest Vietnamese Cultural Heritage through Painting.

Thanh explained that the piece was nurtured over many years, shaped by her studies, research and teaching in fine arts. She experimented with embossed printing, rubber engraving, and monotype water printing, structuring the composition like bricks in a wall – a metaphor for the enduring wall of heritage, where each element contributes to the nation's collective memory.

For Thanh, translating a painting into fashion is not about replacing its original artistic value but about extending its vitality, allowing cultural messages to resonate in contemporary life.

“When art enters fashion, motifs, imagery and cultural narratives are no longer confined to admiration alone – they become companions in everyday life,” she said.

Nguyễn Tiến Đạt, deputy director of the Institute of Fine Arts, said fashion can serve as a powerful channel for promoting culture when thoughtfully explored.

He noted that artworks inspired by traditional heritage gain wider reach when integrated into products used in daily life, offering new opportunities for engagement, especially among younger generations.

By bringing heritage into wearable design, Nghìn Xưa Lưu Dấu demonstrates how cultural values can be retold in the language of the present, making tradition more accessible and vibrant in contemporary society. — VNS