Vietnamese publishers take books to global readers

HCM CITY — A growing number of Vietnamese publishers are investing in foreign-language editions of local works as part of broader efforts to expand international readership and strengthen the country's cultural presence overseas.

In recent years, many domestic publishing houses have taken the initiative to select valuable publications for translation and introduction to international partners.

This marks a necessary shift, as the promotion of Vietnamese books abroad has traditionally been largely passive, depending on individual efforts or activities at book fairs and industry events.

Expanding the market

Recently, Kim Đồng Publishing House introduced English-language editions of two literary works published earlier in 2026, including Từ những ruộng rau ở Nông trại Cúc cu (From the Vegetable Fields of Cuckoo Farm) by Dy Duyên and Xóm Bờ giậu (The Hedge-side Hamlet) by Trần Đức Tiến.

Previously, the publisher had also translated a number of works into English, including Búp sen xanh (The Green Lotus Bud) by Sơn Tùng, Stories about Uncle Hồ (Kể chuyện Bác Hồ) by various authors, Diary of a Cricket (Dế Mèn phiêu lưu ký) by Tô Hoài, The House in the Grass (Ngôi nhà trong cỏ) by Lý Lan, and Nghê Việt tinh tuyển (A Selection of Vietnamese Nghê) by Trần Hậu Yên Thế.

Alongside Kim Đồng Publishing House, Trẻ Publishing House has also been proactive in translating its publications.

To date, the publisher has around 30 translated titles spanning genres such as biographies of notable figures, history, literature and economics. Most are literary works by well-known authors including Nguyễn Nhật Ánh, Dương Thụy, Nguyễn Ngọc Thuần and Nguyễn Ngọc Tư.

More recently, the publisher has translated distinctive works such as the illustrated series Lịch sử Việt Nam bằng tranh (Vietnamese History in Pictures), (Bầu trời không chỉ có màu xanh) The Sky Is Not Only Blue, and Việt Nam đẹp nhất có tên Bác Hồ (The Most Beautiful Name of Việt Nam Is Uncle Hồ).

According to Đào Mai Ly, head of Communications at Trẻ Publishing House, translating and publishing foreign-language editions of Vietnamese works brings significant benefits, from broadening access to international readers to meeting the needs of overseas Vietnamese communities seeking materials about their homeland.

“Many readers have contacted us directly to purchase English editions of books they would love as gifts for relatives and friends abroad. Others seek out foreign-language versions as an alternative way of engaging with their favourite titles. Most notably, the English edition of the illustrated series Việt Nam đẹp nhất có tên Bác Hồ has recently attracted considerable interest from readers both in Việt Nam and overseas who wish to learn more about President Hồ Chí Minh,” Ly said.

Changing the strategy

In 2012, Chibooks attracted attention with its project Mang văn chương Việt ra thế giới (Bringing Vietnamese Literature to the World). Despite efforts to promote Vietnamese works at major international book fairs, the project fell short of expectations.

According to Nguyễn Lệ Chi, one of the main obstacles was the lack of funding and the difficulty of finding highly qualified translators. As a result, the company could only afford to translate summaries or the opening chapters of books.

“Reading only a few pages does not allow international partners and readers to appreciate the quality and coherence of a story,” she explained.

Undeterred, Chibooks has recently adjusted its approach by focusing on books with cultural themes under the strategy of “culture first, literature follows”. Instead of translating only summaries or sample chapters, the company now invests in translating entire works into Chinese.

This strategy has already yielded encouraging results, with several titles securing publishing rights deals in China, including Người Hà Nội, chuyện ăn chuyện uống một thời (A Hanoian: Stories of Food and Drink from a Bygone Era) by Vũ Thế Long and Vắt qua những ngàn mây (Across the Thousand Clouds) by Đỗ Quang Tuấn Hoàng.

The willingness of publishing houses to adopt new approaches is making the journey of Vietnamese books into global markets increasingly effective.

Kim Đồng Publishing House alone has sold rights to nearly 50 titles in countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Japan and South Korea.

According to Vũ Thị Quỳnh Liên, deputy director and Editor-in-Chief of Kim Đồng Publishing House, Việt Nam is now a regular guest at major international book fairs, including the Frankfurt Book Fair, the London Book Fair, the Beijing International Book Fair and the Bologna Children's Book Fair.

“These events provide valuable opportunities to promote Vietnamese publications internationally, and the proactive translation of books ensures that publishers have the necessary products to make the most of those opportunities,” Liên said. — VNS