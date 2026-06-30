Khánh Hòa turns sporting events into tourism draw

KHÁNH HOÀ — A packed calendar of international sporting events, combined with its renowned coastline, is helping Khánh Hòa strengthen its position as one of Việt Nam's leading sports tourism destinations while attracting growing numbers of domestic and international visitors.

Khánh Hòa’s tourism industry continues to attract visitors with its stunning blue seas, white sandy beaches and year-round sunshine, complemented by a growing calendar of international-standard sporting and entertainment events.

The success of major cultural and sporting activities at both national and international levels reflects the province’s strategic direction of developing tourism through high-profile events.

This year’s SeaStar Nha Trang Bay International Open Water Swimming Championship attracted nearly 1,500 domestic and international competitors, creating a vibrant festival atmosphere while reinforcing the appeal and status of Nha Trang Bay as a premier marine sports destination.

Former national swimming star Ánh Viên served as the event’s ambassador.

Cheered on by tens of thousands of spectators and visitors, the competition highlighted Nha Trang Bay’s exceptional natural advantages for developing marine sports while promoting the image of Nha Trang–Khánh Hòa as a tourism destination.

It also supports the province’s goal of integrating sports into its long-term tourism development strategy.

Among the participants was Nguyễn Quốc Khương from Đắk Lắk Province, who finished third in his age group.

He said he trains regularly in open-water swimming and that this was his first opportunity to compete in an international-level event, allowing him to exchange experience with athletes from across the country while testing his own abilities.

Although securing a podium finish in his age category was a memorable achievement, Khương said the experience had given him even greater motivation to continue training and compete in future events.

Khánh Hòa’s summer tourism season will remain lively with the 2026 Sea Festival under the theme Ocean Colours – Reaching International Heights, featuring a series of cultural, artistic and sporting activities.

Scheduled for July 17–19 at April 2 Square in Nha Trang Ward and other locations across the province, the festival is expected to attract between 600,000 and 800,000 visitors.

Meanwhile, the 2026 VnExpress Marathon Nha Trang is expected to welcome around 12,000 runners from Việt Nam and abroad to take on the city’s scenic coastal course.

Beyond professional competitions, Nha Trang has become an ideal destination for outdoor sports enthusiasts.

From dawn until dusk, the city’s beachfront is filled with residents and visitors jogging, cycling, swimming, practising yoga and playing volleyball.

During his holiday in Khánh Hòa, Russian tourist Alexei Petrov said he enjoys jogging along the beach every morning before joining friends for volleyball in the afternoon.

He said he particularly appreciated Nha Trang’s coastal environment, describing it as an excellent place for outdoor exercise thanks to its beautiful scenery and welcoming atmosphere, which made his holiday even more meaningful.

Khánh Hòa aims to welcome 18.8 million visitors in 2026, including 6.3 million international arrivals and 12.5 million domestic travellers.

In the first five months of the year, the province is estimated to have received 9.2 million visitors, up 52.9 per cent year-on-year. International arrivals exceeded 3.8 million, representing an increase of 66 per cent over the same period last year.

Nguyễn Tuấn Thanh, deputy director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Khánh Hòa is focusing on developing high value-added tourism products, with marine sports tourism identified as one of its key priorities.

He said the department expects major sporting events to attract more visitors, encourage longer stays and support the province’s ambition of developing a more professional and sustainable tourism industry. — VNS