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Việt Nam showcases culture through film screening, photo exhibition in Australia

July 01, 2026 - 08:42
Organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, the event attracted nearly 200 participants, including ambassadors, high commissioners and members of the diplomatic corps, local officials, international friends, and members of the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in Canberra.
A scene from the film Hồng Hà Nữ Sĩ (Hồng Hà Lady of Letters was shown in Australia. Photo haniff.vn

SYDNEY — A film screening accompanied by a photo exhibition was held at a cinema under the Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra on the evening of June 28, offering audiences an immersive cultural experience highlighting the beauty of Việt Nam's landscapes, heritage and people.

Organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, the event attracted nearly 200 participants, including ambassadors, high commissioners and members of the diplomatic corps, local officials, international friends, and members of the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in Canberra.

The photo exhibition featured vivid images of Việt Nam's majestic natural scenery, rich cultural heritage, distinctive customs and centuries-old traditional craft villages.

Meanwhile, Hồng Hà Nữ Sĩ (Hong Ha Lady of Letters), a feature film portraying the remarkable life and talent of the renowned 18th-century poet Đòan Thị Điểm, one of the most distinguished female figures in Việt Nam’s medieval literature, was screened.

The screening formed part of the embassy's cultural diplomacy activities aimed at helping international audiences gain a deeper understanding of Việt Nam's rich cultural traditions, long-standing reverence for learning and enduring patriotic spirit. The message of compassion and the aspiration for peace conveyed in the film resonated with viewers beyond linguistic and geographical boundaries. — VNA/VNS

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