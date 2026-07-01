Documentary explores legacy behind Hồ Chí Minh City's name

HCM City — A new documentary, Hồ Chí Minh City – Half a Century Bearing His Name, has premiered to mark 50 years since Sài Gòn – Gia Định was officially named after President Hồ Chí Minh (July 2, 1976 - 2026).

The documentary traces the city's historical journey, beginning at Nhà Rồng Wharf in 1911, where young man Nguyễn Tất Thành (who was later became President Hồ Chí Minh) departed in search of a path to national liberation, through the years of resistance when his name became a symbol of patriotism and resilience, and culminating in the landmark decision to rename the city in 1976. Together, these milestones are woven into a compelling story of history, memory and national pride.

Produced by HCM City Television Film Studio (TFS), the documentary pays tribute to the late leader while exploring the historical and emotional significance of the city's name.

Across its five episodes, the documentary revisits the origin of the name, beginning with a 1946 petition expressing the people's wish to name the city after President Hồ Chí Minh, before recounting the official renaming three decades later. It also highlights music that has reflected the aspirations and dedication of successive generations, showcases the city's pioneering role in socio-economic development, and looks ahead to its ambitions for deeper international integration.

Beyond its historical narrative, the documentary portrays HCM City as a vibrant and innovative metropolis, where a spirit of continuous renewal has become a defining characteristic.

Drawing on rare archival materials, including vintage postcards and prison diaries of political prisoners, alongside interviews with historians, economists and eyewitnesses, the production sheds new light on the 30-year period between 1946 and 1976, when the name "Hồ Chí Minh City" remained alive in the hearts of the people before receiving official recognition.

The filmmakers also aim to engage younger audiences through contemporary storytelling and a rich musical score. Blending iconic songs with modern rhythms, the documentary seeks to inspire civic pride and a stronger sense of responsibility towards the city.

More than a historical account, the production reflects on the city's past, celebrates its present achievements and looks towards its future as a dynamic metropolis bearing President Hồ Chí Minh's name and strengthening its role as a regional and global hub.

The project brings together leading experts and researchers, including Assoc. Prof. Dr Hà Minh Hồng, Dr Trần Du Lịch and Dr Võ Trí Thanh, alongside artists and historical witnesses, lending the documentary both academic depth and rich historical authenticity.

Hồ Chí Minh City – Half a Century Bearing His Name airs on HTV9 at 5.20pm on July 2, with repeat broadcasts at 10pm on July 2. The series is also available on YouTube, TikTok and Facebook. — VNA/VNS