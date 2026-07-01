A century of American cinema

From silent movie classics to Oscar-winning masterpieces, DANAFF IV’s Focus on American Cinema programme showcases 13 landmark films that have shaped the history of world cinema. This special screening series is curated and presented by DANAFF in collaboration with the US diplomatic mission in Việt Nam and the Motion Picture Association of America.
Organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, the event attracted nearly 200 participants, including ambassadors, high commissioners and members of the diplomatic corps, local officials, international friends, and members of the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in Canberra.
A growing number of Vietnamese publishers are investing in foreign-language editions of local works as part of broader efforts to expand international readership and strengthen the country's cultural presence overseas.
For the remainder of the year, Quảng Ninh province plans to host a series of major events as it works to fulfil its target of welcoming 22 million visitors, including 5.2 million foreigners, and generating VNĐ65 trillion in tourism revenue.
A packed calendar of international sporting events, combined with its renowned coastline, is helping Khánh Hòa strengthen its position as one of Việt Nam's leading sports tourism destinations while attracting growing numbers of domestic and international visitors.
Titled The Last Bullet, the film follows the remarkable journey of the Olympic shooting champion, highlighting the perseverance, discipline, coach-athlete bond and personal sacrifices behind his historic achievement.