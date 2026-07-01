Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

A century of American cinema

July 01, 2026 - 15:31
From silent movie classics to Oscar-winning masterpieces, DANAFF IV’s Focus on American Cinema programme showcases 13 landmark films that have shaped the history of world cinema. This special screening series is curated and presented by DANAFF in collaboration with the US diplomatic mission in Việt Nam and the Motion Picture Association of America.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Khánh Hòa turns sporting events into tourism draw

A packed calendar of international sporting events, combined with its renowned coastline, is helping Khánh Hòa strengthen its position as one of Việt Nam's leading sports tourism destinations while attracting growing numbers of domestic and international visitors.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom